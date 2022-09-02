back
The killing of Amir Locke
“I believe that he was executed.” A 22-year-old Black man was fatally shot after a SWAT team entered the apartment he was staying in without knocking. Here’s what we know so far about the police killing of Amir Locke ...
02/09/2022 1:29 PM
3 comments
Israel A.24 minutes
Sleep are those whom think that this is a mistake nothing the lesa it is a circuse so those ser that the sistem it is not right there por those whom shall be making the law are just mere playing whit our liv3s.
Ozy M.an hour
Whats happening to America..??!!
Victoria M.an hour
Just because someone comes in with a key into your residence shouting who they are doesn't mean that you out of a dead sleep in the middle of the night we'll here comprehend and understand what the hell is going on. That's why there's no point to no knock warrants because Americans are given the right to bear arms if threatened. So if you barge into somebody's house with weapons expect to get a weapon in your face.