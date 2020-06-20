back

The legacy of civil rights icon John Lewis

He took the civil rights fight from the streets to Congress. Today, John Lewis's legacy is more relevant than ever, as explored in the documentary "John Lewis: Good Trouble."

06/20/2020 4:59 PM
1 comment

  • Brut
    21 hours

    was screened for free in Tulsa on Juneteenth, as an act of peaceful protest against Donald Trump's rally in the city: https://variety.com/2020/film/news/john-lewis-documentary-juneteenth-trump-rally-tulsa-1234637951/