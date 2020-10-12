back

The lies about plastic packaging

"Recyclable, compostable, plant-based" — are these plastics really any better? A researcher at Greenpeace USA breaks it down for us. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

12/10/2020 7:59 PM
  • New

8 comments

  • Patti E.
    19 minutes

    Trump's team is going to expose the new Holographic Replicators which will create anything we want within minutes. Plastic will be gone sometime in the future.

  • Jen F.
    32 minutes

    Wow, you would really think that compostable plastic could go in the home composting bin! 🧐 Thanks for setting the record straight,A!

  • Capucine D.
    an hour

    We need corporations like to stop producing so much throwaway packaging!

  • Megan C.
    an hour

    "Of all the plastic that's ever been produced in the world since the 1950's, only 9% has ever been recycled." DANG. Thank you for sharing your research, Ivy & !

  • Perry W.
    an hour

    We need to move toward systems of reuse and away from throwaway packaging!

  • Alexis R.
    an hour

    We should start with 1 time use medical equipment.

  • Brut nature
    an hour

    Learn more about how you can help: www.greenpeace.org/StopPlasticPollution

  • Brut
    2 hours

