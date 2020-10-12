back
The lies about plastic packaging
"Recyclable, compostable, plant-based" — are these plastics really any better? A researcher at Greenpeace USA breaks it down for us. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
12/10/2020 7:59 PM
Patti E.19 minutes
Jen F.32 minutes
Wow, you would really think that compostable plastic could go in the home composting bin! 🧐 Thanks for setting the record straight,A!
Capucine D.an hour
We need corporations like to stop producing so much throwaway packaging!
Megan C.an hour
"Of all the plastic that's ever been produced in the world since the 1950's, only 9% has ever been recycled." DANG. Thank you for sharing your research, Ivy & !
Perry W.an hour
We need to move toward systems of reuse and away from throwaway packaging!
Alexis R.an hour
We should start with 1 time use medical equipment.
Brut naturean hour
Learn more about how you can help: www.greenpeace.org/StopPlasticPollution
Brut2 hours
