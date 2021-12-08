back

The life of Allyson Felix

She’s the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in Olympic history. This is the story of Allyson Felix.

08/10/2021 12:28 PMupdated: 08/10/2021 12:30 PM

Sports

9 comments

  • Charlene C.
    5 days

    CONGRATULATIONS

  • Bill B.
    7 days

    I truly admire you as an athlete and human being.

  • Lourdes R.
    08/12/2021 22:55

    congratulations champion

  • Rachael L.
    08/12/2021 16:42

    Proud of you!

  • Innocent A.
    08/12/2021 05:41

    My favorite

  • Jean W.
    08/11/2021 05:45

    Some girl...

  • Judith M.
    08/10/2021 16:47

    Congratulations 🎉 🇺🇸 pride

  • Lavada L.
    08/10/2021 14:56

    A round of Applause for a job well done 👏👏👏👑🇺🇸

  • Blove A.
    08/10/2021 13:56

    Congratulations