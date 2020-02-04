back

The life of Andrew Cuomo

He is the 56th governor of New York and is now emerging as a key leader amid the coronavirus pandemic. This is Andrew Cuomo.

04/02/2020 10:01 AM
9 comments

  • James H.
    17 minutes

    OK, I am jumping the gun...There are many things AC has done in NY that I disagree with and which would be political hot spots for him to overcome. I do think he would manage a broad Democratic Platform if he were to run, or be pushed into the national race...I can say this, 'though -- he would beat djt clear out. Joe can not win the election.

  • Denise C.
    40 minutes

    Definitely a Leader.

  • Cristian G.
    an hour

    WTF!!!

  • Steve P.
    an hour

    Cuomo is a political HACK!

  • Harry W.
    2 hours

    SHUT UP!!!

  • Juan P.
    2 hours

    Cuomo sistas

  • Juan P.
    2 hours

    Not a leader

  • Juan P.
    2 hours

    Whine bag

  • David R.
    2 hours

    The Cuomo brothers rock.