back

The life of Barack Obama

In 2008, he took the world by storm with one message: hope. This is the story of Barack Obama.

11/17/2020 8:28 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 8:00

    The life of Barack Obama

  2. 3:01

    Donald Trump vs. New York

  3. 9:38

    The life of Princess Diana

  4. 4:22

    There were voter fraud protesters in the 2000 election too

  5. 6:47

    Covid evictions: Inside the NYC rent strike

  6. 4:16

    Waacking: Making people see the music

12 comments

  • Michael M.
    18 minutes

    Hotdogs

  • Charity A.
    19 minutes

    The person who looks after an orphan & provides for him, will be in Paradise like this," putting his index & middle fingers together. http://alsalamediagroupug.org

  • Sharon B.
    20 minutes

    why is this guy back in the news ? he lost 4 years ago

  • Steve S.
    21 minutes

    Isis supporter

  • Shazil Y.
    22 minutes

    Warmonger

  • Elisa D.
    31 minutes

    Love you always President Obama!!

  • Hadwdsa B.
    34 minutes

    Pos

  • Cchris V.
    40 minutes

    U got daddy issues bruh man but u still the first afro american prez my ninja

  • Brut
    40 minutes

    Obama just released his new memoir "A Promised Land": https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/15/books/review-barack-obama-promised-land-memoir.html

  • Karen N.
    44 minutes

    blah, blah, blah... i couldn't stand him then and i can't stand him now.. he should be renamed the eloquent liar...

  • Jeremy M.
    an hour

    Hope that was full of lies and drove are economy to world record lows and the highest black unemployment ever lol he was a joke !

  • Harlan B.
    an hour

    Stupid clown. Most corrupt president in the history of the democrat party. Losers

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.