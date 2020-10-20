back
The life of Ben Crump
Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd... He's won cash settlements on all of over 200 police-violence civil suits he has fought — while the criminal cases rarely make it to court... This is the story of civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
10/20/2020 12:51 PM
Karen O.3 hours
Obliviously looking outside in.exactly what he says two systems of justice but there are certain class people who have no conscious towards certain people of colour and beliefs.
Bernd S.10 hours
This always lying and disgusting clown has done NOTHING but watch tv, Twitter and travel to his golf resorts, spending millions to play golf at the TAXPAYERS EXPENSE🤥 ...and that’s the truth so help me GOD🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Rudy G.17 hours
i wana counter sue for all the burnt buildings, broken windows,dead bodies, burnt City vehicles, road blocks, trash in the streets, police man hrs,etc etc..
Mel O.20 hours
A clear case that a group of attorneys become rich WITHOUT shame and/or CARE who got hurt. This man talks about the RICHEST settlement ever and the family of the VICTIM admire him. So, the question is, was it about money or justice?
John L.21 hours
HEARSE CHASER
John H.a day
Yes because they pay out with deals to avoid long drawn out cases.
Robinette S.a day
so from what i gather here in these comments is its alright to kill an addict or imperfect human being ... how sad we are so judgemental what is your weakness shall we kill you for it
Tariq R.a day
The real owners of the American mainland are the Red Indians and the black skinned people.BLM I know most white skinned people will laugh at me but the truth cannot be denied. But if you laugh to on my comment ... it means your conscience is blaming you
Charlie O.a day
A lot of angry white men on here I see.
Aaron F.a day
George Floyd should have stayed inside the police vehicle. They could have got him medical attention for his drug overdose.
Jim S.a day
Don't like what this man does? But him out of business - recind "qualified immunity".
JD D.a day
Its all racists horse poop. Who in their right mind would be proud that Al Shapraton endorsed them?
Phillipe C.a day
Floyd was a career criminal and not a martyr, his life is not worth remembering, maybe you should concentrate on remembering the victims he left behind.