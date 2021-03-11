back

The life of Colin Kaepernick

By taking a knee, he took a stand. From NFL quarterback to civil rights activist, he has a new coming-of-age show on Netflix, "Colin in Black & White." This is the life of Colin Kaepernick.

11/03/2021 4:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:40

    The life of Colin Kaepernick

  2. 3:51

    Women in the U.K. are protesting rising cases of spiking

  3. 7:02

    The true story behind Netflix's "Maid"

  4. 4:07

    An instrument that can play the music of plants

  5. 4:32

    Chub Rollz, a judgment-free space for plus-size skaters

  6. 3:22

    What is "stealthing"?

2 comments

  • Cyril G.
    15 minutes

    They Say When They Go Low,You Go High.....Guess He Started a Movement Happening All Over The World....Good Luck....

  • Robbie J.
    an hour

    NFL draft is just like slavery! So sayeth the mediocre qb. Why is he still trying to get back in nfl?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.