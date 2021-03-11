back
The life of Colin Kaepernick
By taking a knee, he took a stand. From NFL quarterback to civil rights activist, he has a new coming-of-age show on Netflix, "Colin in Black & White." This is the life of Colin Kaepernick.
11/03/2021 4:58 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
2 comments
Cyril G.15 minutes
They Say When They Go Low,You Go High.....Guess He Started a Movement Happening All Over The World....Good Luck....
Robbie J.an hour
NFL draft is just like slavery! So sayeth the mediocre qb. Why is he still trying to get back in nfl?