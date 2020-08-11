back

The life of Donald Trump

His bid for a second term has failed. This is the story of Donald Trump, a reality star businessman turned president of the United States.

11/08/2020 1:57 PM
15 comments

  • Laura L.
    13 minutes

    So annoying. You are great I get the point everyone else is stupid.

  • Sitha B.
    13 minutes

    Never never again .

  • Gerardo L.
    13 minutes

    Shut up loser! Retire and don’t ever come back!

  • Jessie K.
    15 minutes

    The Rothschilds own Donald Trump https://youtu.be/k3q-J3DoIFI

  • Wye T.
    16 minutes

    Awwww I miss you so much Donald Duck

  • Laura L.
    16 minutes

    I had enough on and on with this make America great again. When in 3020?

  • Rita A.
    16 minutes

    Look at him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.... Now😭😭😭😭😭

  • Jessie K.
    17 minutes

    http://chuckmaultsby.net/id51.html

  • Shawn H.
    17 minutes

    Well he is right, a successful person cannot be a politician. He proved it. Lots of failed businesses, failed marriage, failed affairs - and got elected as president. Maybe one day we will have a real true honest and decent person in the top government seat.

  • Jamarquis J.
    25 minutes

    😂😎😂 in the words of the Mandalorian “this is the way” the people have spoken ✌🏿

  • Jean P.
    28 minutes

    Who cares anymore?!

  • Jeff L.
    31 minutes

    Media is curse on society

  • Joanie M.
    34 minutes

    I'm so done. Never want to see that face or hear that voice again.

  • Teresa S.
    37 minutes

    Fired

  • Sonny I.
    37 minutes

    Goodbye Donnie

