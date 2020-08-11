The life of Donald Trump
Kamala Harris' historic victory speech
How the National Popular Vote Bill Would Redistribute Power
The life of Kamala Harris
The life of Joe Biden
Trump on mail-in ballots
So annoying. You are great I get the point everyone else is stupid.
Never never again .
Shut up loser! Retire and don’t ever come back!
The Rothschilds own Donald Trump
https://youtu.be/k3q-J3DoIFI
Awwww I miss you so much Donald Duck
I had enough on and on with this make America great again. When in 3020?
Look at him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.... Now😭😭😭😭😭
http://chuckmaultsby.net/id51.html
Well he is right, a successful person cannot be a politician. He proved it. Lots of failed businesses, failed marriage, failed affairs - and got elected as president.
Maybe one day we will have a real true honest and decent person in the top government seat.
😂😎😂 in the words of the Mandalorian “this is the way” the people have spoken ✌🏿
Who cares anymore?!
Media is curse on society
I'm so done. Never want to see that face or hear that voice again.
Fired
Goodbye Donnie
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
15 comments
Laura L.13 minutes
So annoying. You are great I get the point everyone else is stupid.
Sitha B.13 minutes
Never never again .
Gerardo L.13 minutes
Shut up loser! Retire and don’t ever come back!
Jessie K.15 minutes
The Rothschilds own Donald Trump https://youtu.be/k3q-J3DoIFI
Wye T.16 minutes
Awwww I miss you so much Donald Duck
Laura L.16 minutes
I had enough on and on with this make America great again. When in 3020?
Rita A.16 minutes
Look at him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.... Now😭😭😭😭😭
Jessie K.17 minutes
http://chuckmaultsby.net/id51.html
Shawn H.17 minutes
Well he is right, a successful person cannot be a politician. He proved it. Lots of failed businesses, failed marriage, failed affairs - and got elected as president. Maybe one day we will have a real true honest and decent person in the top government seat.
Jamarquis J.25 minutes
😂😎😂 in the words of the Mandalorian “this is the way” the people have spoken ✌🏿
Jean P.28 minutes
Who cares anymore?!
Jeff L.31 minutes
Media is curse on society
Joanie M.34 minutes
I'm so done. Never want to see that face or hear that voice again.
Teresa S.37 minutes
Fired
Sonny I.37 minutes
Goodbye Donnie