The Life of Donald Trump Jr.

Businessman. TV personality. Political operative

Donald Trump Jr. was born on New Year’s Eve 1977 in New York City — the eldest child of Donald and Ivana Trump. Trump and his siblings Eric and Ivanka spent much time with their grandparents and summered in then-Czechoslovakia. Following his parents’ messy, public divorce in 1991, he spent years at boarding school. During this period, he was estranged from his father over the affair that led to his parents' divorce.

After graduating with degrees in finance and real estate from Penn, Trump moved to Colorado, where he lived in a truck and worked as a bartender for a year while developing a love for the great outdoors. In 2001 he returned to New York, where he joined the Trump Organization and worked on projects like Trump Park Avenue 40 Wall Street and featured as an advisor to his father’s hit TV show, The Apprentice. When his father launched his campaign in 2016, Trump became a key political advisor. His love for guns and background in Colorado was seen as key to winning over Middle America. Following his 2016 inauguration, Donald Trump relinquished management of the Trump Organization to his older sons. In 2017 it was revealed, that Trump had attended a secret meeting with Russian nationals offering compromising intelligence about rival Hillary Clinton.

From 2005 to 2018, Trump was married to model Vanessa Kay Haydon. They have 5 children. Since his father's election he's been known to spark controversy for his spreading of conspiracy theories and views on white nationalism and Syrian refugees. His 2019 book Triggered has been met with the same amount of contention, especially after reports that sales were boosted by a $100,000 expenditure from the RNC. But when it comes to the press, Donald Trump, Jr. has always found attack is the best defense.

Brut.