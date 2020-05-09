back

The life of Donald Trump Jr.

His father hesitated to name him after himself, fearing that he might become a "loser"... Now, after years on the sidelines of the Trump family, Donald Trump Jr. is a rising star of right wing politics. This is his story.

09/05/2020 7:00 PM

399 comments

  • Timothy R.
    an hour

    Trump JR for president 2004 !

  • Karen H.
    2 hours

    Scared little puppy.

  • Shannon B.
    2 hours

    Well I hope he is just as "Popular" in jail... ❤

  • Van B.
    3 hours

    What sissy 🤣🤣

  • Paula K.
    3 hours

    Moron

  • Evan H.
    3 hours

    Nothing rural about him. More lies from the out of touch family of privilage. Top marks for marketing GOP, shame about the product.

  • Lindsay S.
    4 hours

    👎 another add on the making. Please read Mary Trump’s book this family is programmed to be this heinous

  • Brian H.
    6 hours

    Vote blue

  • Stevin H.
    6 hours

    🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Eamon M.
    6 hours

    Chinless wonder!!

  • Deb H.
    6 hours

    I hope we’ve learned from Trump Sr never to allow a Trump to the presidency. He’s Also the son who worries that the entire family is going to jail if his Dad loses.

  • David B.
    7 hours

    He’s such a slime

  • Lori T.
    7 hours

    Total loser just like his daddy🤬

  • Jamie P.
    7 hours

    TRUMP JR 2024

  • Ryan D.
    8 hours

    rising star? circulating turd more like it

  • Eddie G.
    8 hours

    We will have Trumps is office for a life time. How phenomenal that sounds! Libtards will lose their minds.

  • Jj R.
    9 hours

    Turned out just like his Dad , cheated on his wife ,is a crooked buisness man just like his father A CHIP OFF THE OL BLOCK

  • Michele A.
    9 hours

    No one's perfect... Democrats should know that lol

  • Kevin F.
    9 hours

    Loser,corrupt and a traitor. Too late.

  • Diana H.
    10 hours

    He is garbage like his dad

