The Life of Edward Snowden
Hero or villain? Edward Snowden is behind one of the biggest leaks in U.S. history — this is his story.
Whistle-blower sued by the U.S. over new memoir
He’s behind one of the biggest leaks in U.S. history that exposed mass surveillance by the government — and created a global debate over privacy and security. Edward Snowden was born on June 21, 1983 n North Carolina. At 15, he dropped out of high school and took community college classes. At 20, he enlisted in the Army Reserve. He was discharged in September 2004 after breaking his legs.
In 2006, he got an IT job at the CIA. He quit that in 2009 and started working for Dell at NSA facilities in Japan and the U.S. In March 2012, Dell transferred him to an NSA office in Hawaii — where he began downloading classified materials. At 29, he took a job with defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton. He allegedly removed over 1.5 million U.S. documents. In June 2013, he met with 2 Guardian journalists and filmmaker Laura Poitras. On June 5, 2013, the newspaper published it’s an article about the NSA’s collection of email and telephone records from Verizon. The next day, The Guardian and The Washington Post ran articles about PRISM — an NSA program that forces internet companies to hand over data on its users.
On June 14, 2013, U.S. prosecutors filed theft and espionage charges against Snowden. June 23, 2013, he left Hong Kong for Ecuador, but was left stranded at the Moscow airport during a layover. After living in an airport for a month, Russia granted him temporary asylum. In December 2013, he was a runner-up to Pope Francis as Time’s Person of the Year. In 2017, Snowden received a 3-year extension to his Russian residency. At 36, Snowden published his memoir, Permanent Record. In September 2019, the U.S. filed a lawsuit against Snowden and his publisher.
32 comments
Ryan M.10/02/2019 08:59
Hero
Durant J.09/29/2019 05:41
He is a hero!
Jose V.09/28/2019 17:26
HERO
Chris E.09/28/2019 16:59
We need more men and women like him
Kerry F.09/28/2019 15:07
He's a villain and a Russian now.
Skylar H.09/27/2019 21:45
Hes an anti hero, he did what needed to be done not what he wanted to do. He put the few at risk for the betterment of the many. Hes a cyber robin hood.
Drew M.09/23/2019 03:49
He is certainly not a villain. UnfortuNtely he is not a hero either. Nothing has changed. We're still licking boots like we have ways done.
Ernesto E.09/23/2019 03:37
Traitor
Jason G.09/22/2019 23:59
Hero
Don H.09/22/2019 01:37
I saw the movie .
Saeeda B.09/21/2019 08:43
He and Julian Assange are incredible heroes
Erich G.09/21/2019 06:28
He gave to the blind and negators a vision not only to the US.he opend peoples eys what goverments are exctualy doing to us and lying to us about many things.there is a lot we dont want to know but still burning him is not what you do!!
Riz S.09/21/2019 02:06
Hero of course!
Eric S.09/20/2019 21:39
If he's so innocent tell him to come home and defend himself the f.ck.ng coward
Luis D.09/20/2019 18:01
HERO...
Billie M.09/20/2019 16:27
Treasonous
John C.09/20/2019 15:56
Is he living like a hero?
Mel O.09/20/2019 14:59
A traitor that jeopardized the lives of many and the security of the country. This man did not and still does not understand how this country works. Not everything is supposed to be 100% agreeable. Having said that, he should have put his efforts in exposing how the law enforcement works or rather does not work in this country. The corruption in that segment of the government will numb you.
Md P.09/20/2019 14:53
.
Antony P.09/20/2019 14:19
He will soon be captured like assange and probably tortured for doing his country a service :(