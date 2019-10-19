The Life of Elijah Cummings
He was the son of sharecroppers who became one of Washington’s most powerful black voices — never backing down from speaking truth to power. This is the story of Representative Elijah E. Cummings.
Leaving behind a legacy of strong leadership and speaking truth to power
He was a fearless civil rights leader, one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress, and a key player in the Trump impeachment inquiry. He was born in Baltimore in 1951, the son of sharecroppers. At 11, he helped lead a march to a local swimming pool that wasn’t integrated. White protesters threw rocks and bottles and he was left with a permanent scar. From that moment, he decided he would become a lawyer.
He attended Howard University — a historically black university where he served as student government president. He later attended the University of Maryland School of Law. At 25, he started practicing law in Baltimore. At 31, he ran for Maryland state delegate — and won. He nearly went bankrupt trying to maintain his law practice and serve in the state assembly. At 45, in 1996, he was elected to the U.S. Congress. He served until the end of his life. At 52, he chaired the Congressional Black Caucus. In 2011, he lost his nephew to gun violence and became one of the House's most fierce gun control advocates. At 68, he became the chair of the House Oversight Committee just as investigations into President Trump began to heat up. He found himself at the center of the impeachment inquiry as it drew closer.
Cummings’ death leaves a void. Only a few members of his own party have been as willing to speak as frankly as Cummings or take as immediate action against the grift and madness that Republicans pass off as governance. “We are better than this!” was one of his frequent exhortations, and I am not sure that we were. He died at 68, leaving behind a legacy of strong leadership and speaking truth to power.
75 comments
Geri B.10/31/2019 22:39
Ya right.
Toby C.10/29/2019 14:23
He was a shitbag
Jim H.10/29/2019 02:19
Remember his role in covering up Hilliary Clinton's Benghazi abomination.
Bill R.10/26/2019 23:55
What did this great man do with all the money he stoled from his state and people who lives there🤔🙄
David B.10/26/2019 21:05
Should of let the rats of Baltimore eat the body and save money
Gary J.10/23/2019 23:17
Good ridance !!!
Samuel C.10/22/2019 11:04
MLK family did more than him and they support Trump. So even all the great things he did, he still look like a idiot the let his hate take the worst out of him. Sorry not sorry
Kenny S.10/22/2019 02:27
Where did all the money go ? Deepstater
Tom L.10/22/2019 02:24
Yawn
Charles R.10/22/2019 01:31
Example of excellence. RIP
Jenelle L.10/22/2019 00:45
And he’s DEAD.........
David W.10/22/2019 00:04
He ruled over the worst most violent district in the US, that had a documentary called Rats about it.. The violence is at a level not seen in the US but in 3rd world countries like Honduras, Nicaragua, etc..Statistically hes the worst elected official in American history..20 years in office and had a zero positive impact...but he had TDS so babies dying in the streets is ok..
Carolyn D.10/21/2019 23:02
Wow !!
Woodrow R.10/21/2019 22:45
Rest in peace my brother
Pamela M.10/21/2019 22:25
What happened? I wish he had continued to be this man and not let hate and greed take him over.
Aaron M.10/21/2019 22:15
He definitely abused it
Mary M.10/21/2019 22:10
Condolences to his family. R.I.P. REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS. YOU WILL BE TRULY MISSED. 😇🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️💙🙏🏾
Jonathan R.10/21/2019 21:44
Hope u like hell u currupt piece of crap
Lynwood E.10/21/2019 20:55
I think it was a hit
Corky T.10/21/2019 18:15
This man did nothing for his people facts whoever wanna debate saying it aint so am here to prove ya wrong he was a bootlick for white supremacy and like always✋✋✋