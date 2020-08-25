back
The life of Frederick Douglass
He was the first African American nominated for vice president of the United States. He escaped enslavement to become one of America's most prominent abolitionists, an advisor to Lincoln... and a Republican statesman. This is the story of Frederick Douglass.
08/25/2020 12:29 PM
20 comments
Tammie A.2 days
AMAZING
Anna L.4 days
this is eloquent! Wow!
Mary C.5 days
Thank you for this enlightening story. I wish that slaves could have learned to read and write I'm sure our world would be so much better. The oportnity shouldve been given.nyr
Raj P.5 days
BIG RESPECT
Russell L.6 days
Surprised the left has not tried to remove his statue
Sean B.6 days
So with a powerful history of this great black american, then why today black american are taking school seriously and continue to make their mark in society? I am a Jamaican i know have bad person in our system but many of us really pay attention in school.
Jose G.7 days
Thanks for posting it.
Brigitte D.7 days
So interesting need to read more about this gentleman, thank you for posting this
Babs G.7 days
So fine , too.
Larry T.08/25/2020 19:41
Andrew Johnson refused to shake his hand smh
Gangadhar S.08/25/2020 19:14
Slavery Was a social evil in American history, similarly casteism a social stigma in Indian society, still it is prevailing and haunting millions.
Danielle M.08/25/2020 17:14
Wow interesting. Now he would not support Trump he would be a Republican that would be voting for a Democrat this election
Berat Y.08/25/2020 16:36
Perfecıt
Craig N.08/25/2020 16:12
He would support Trump if he were alive today.
Fatima A.08/25/2020 14:43
for your students!
Fatima A.08/25/2020 14:43
Very well done!!!
Patricia T.08/25/2020 13:43
Very interesting
Kaaren R.08/25/2020 13:20
He was mentioned in school but without frequency or depth. Thank you for this complete story of him.
Brut08/25/2020 13:16
Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives (FDFI) is an Abolitionist and AntiRacist non-profit organization founded by direct descendants of Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, FDFI is focused on the struggle for racial equity and an end to human exploitation. For more information visit: www.fdfi.org
Love T.08/25/2020 12:42
My ex-boyfriend dumped me 5 weeks ago after I accused him of seeing someone else and insulting him. I wanted him back in my life but he refused to have any contact with me. So after researching around I found this priest and contacted Priest Adamz on +27717929728. When I had my reading done, I was nervous and scared. I thought he wouldn’t be able to help me. But in the end, he told me he could help me to bring him back. I was expecting to have to spend a lot of money because I saw his prices are expensive. So I was really really surprised when he told me all I had to do was to have two candles burned to bring him back. I ordered the candles that Priest Adamz burns and had him do my candles. He sent me a prayer to say everyday and I did what he told me to do. one week after the last candle finished, my ex was calling me again and came over. He slept over that night and in the morning he asked if we could work it out and get back together, to which I said yes of course! And we have been back together ever since. Thank you Priest Adamz, your Lwa and your Spirits, you are of great help in the community and I think you are the best. I will be back again to have you help me on a situation at my job. Adamz is really a wonderful, nice, kind and caring person. He really cares about his clients and I would recommend him to any and all who need spiritual help. contact him on +27717929728