The life of Joe Biden
From Barack Obama's vice president to America's "Uncle Joe," he is the projected winner in the closest presidential race in decades. This is the story of Joe Biden.
11/07/2020 4:30 PM
33 comments
Andrew C.12 minutes
Bring on socialism, can’t wait for civil unrest, and soon civil war. I literally can’t wait. Our country is doomed
Barbara R.13 minutes
Good man. Amen.
Taj U.15 minutes
The most manipulated election in the history of America. And all this is to deprive Trump of power
Kanil B.15 minutes
This is what I love personally Joe Biden from the bottom of my heart from India 🇮🇳 no matter what people may speak to me I want Joe Biden to be the president of American. He will teach new lessons for America.
Issaa M.18 minutes
Greating and support from Kosova Albania .
Anh T.19 minutes
legal votes decide the President, not the news media. don’t boasting too soon 😌
Vicki A.23 minutes
Just wait and see what happens next
AJ A.25 minutes
47 años y 8 de vicepresidente y hoy va ser algo por la comunidad latina 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 es que hay que ser bien cara dura para ser presidente.
Sayantani C.25 minutes
Congratulations Mr president 👏
Snapper M.26 minutes
Cheat 🤬
VO M.26 minutes
Patience really pays, and you cannot handle a high position if you cannot handle being led.... Proud of you Mr president Joe Biden
Hans H.30 minutes
Biden is just the seat warmer, time to push Kamala Harris to be the real President! That's the real agenda for President Harris! What!? You thought Biden was going to be in the oval office for the next 4 years?
Laura L.32 minutes
Orange fake tan new SYMBOLISM for liars. Buy one get Donald for free.
Mukul S.32 minutes
But he did enough in 47 years,to be USA's 46th President ;)
Dhmhtrhs Q.32 minutes
rigged
Susan J.32 minutes
The new president of USA the one and only Joe Biden
Peter-Tom A.33 minutes
Congratulations, Sir Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States of America! 🎉
Will P.33 minutes
Filthy dirty old demented pedophile. A danger to all the world. Shame on the people who voted for this old fard.
Bn V.33 minutes
World war 3 confirmed
Akm J.33 minutes
Respect for struggle in LIFE