The life of Joe Biden

From Barack Obama's vice president to America's "Uncle Joe," he is the projected winner in the closest presidential race in decades. This is the story of Joe Biden.

11/07/2020 4:30 PM
33 comments

  • Andrew C.
    12 minutes

    Bring on socialism, can’t wait for civil unrest, and soon civil war. I literally can’t wait. Our country is doomed

  • Barbara R.
    13 minutes

    Good man. Amen.

  • Taj U.
    15 minutes

    The most manipulated election in the history of America. And all this is to deprive Trump of power

  • Kanil B.
    15 minutes

    This is what I love personally Joe Biden from the bottom of my heart from India 🇮🇳 no matter what people may speak to me I want Joe Biden to be the president of American. He will teach new lessons for America.

  • Issaa M.
    18 minutes

    Greating and support from Kosova Albania .

  • Anh T.
    19 minutes

    legal votes decide the President, not the news media. don’t boasting too soon 😌

  • Vicki A.
    23 minutes

    Just wait and see what happens next

  • AJ A.
    25 minutes

    47 años y 8 de vicepresidente y hoy va ser algo por la comunidad latina 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 es que hay que ser bien cara dura para ser presidente.

  • Sayantani C.
    25 minutes

    Congratulations Mr president 👏

  • Snapper M.
    26 minutes

    Cheat 🤬

  • VO M.
    26 minutes

    Patience really pays, and you cannot handle a high position if you cannot handle being led.... Proud of you Mr president Joe Biden

  • Hans H.
    30 minutes

    Biden is just the seat warmer, time to push Kamala Harris to be the real President! That's the real agenda for President Harris! What!? You thought Biden was going to be in the oval office for the next 4 years?

  • Laura L.
    32 minutes

    Orange fake tan new SYMBOLISM for liars. Buy one get Donald for free.

  • Mukul S.
    32 minutes

    But he did enough in 47 years,to be USA's 46th President ;)

  • Dhmhtrhs Q.
    32 minutes

    rigged

  • Susan J.
    32 minutes

    The new president of USA the one and only Joe Biden

  • Peter-Tom A.
    33 minutes

    Congratulations, Sir Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States of America! 🎉

  • Will P.
    33 minutes

    Filthy dirty old demented pedophile. A danger to all the world. Shame on the people who voted for this old fard.

  • Bn V.
    33 minutes

    World war 3 confirmed

  • Akm J.
    33 minutes

    Respect for struggle in LIFE

