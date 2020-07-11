back
The life of Kamala Harris
She's made history as the first Black woman and the first Asian American elected vice president of the United States. This is the story of Kamala Harris.
11/07/2020 6:58 PM
49 comments
Sufian R.9 minutes
God hands, America!
Prince I.21 minutes
She's beautiful
Violet W.22 minutes
Congratulations
Cynthia R.28 minutes
Nasty we love you
Jimmy C.31 minutes
This is the lady who called Joe Biden a racist but when she wants power it’s okay to be a racist I guess unbelievable God help this country
Danny D.35 minutes
I came here for the trump supporters rage.
Djoy L.36 minutes
Djoy L.39 minutes
Djoy L.41 minutes
Binte I.43 minutes
America is growing up, little by little, ok female vice president... and after 50 or 100 years they will accept female president too.. after all it's a progressive country.. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Co founder of my country is female, she has the title of "mother of our nation", in 1947. We had a 1st female Prime minister in 1988 and again in 1993.. we had a female Brigadier in army in 1949, we had a female major general in 1969, we had a female fighter pilot in 2013, we had a female speaker of national assembly in 2008 and so on and on and on......... And they say we are backward.. And they are celebrating 1st female vice president in 2020.. 😂😂😂
Cheryl M.an hour
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Newest B.an hour
Congratulations Mr Bide President Elect
Ivy M.an hour
Say sorry to the woman who you have been her husband’s mistress for years.
Priscilla E.an hour
I LOVE YOU KAMALA HARRIS
Patrice H.an hour
It's a man.
Lopez L.an hour
Johnny S.an hour
She is not black pffffff Indian American
Noor A.an hour
Congratulations..... Biden president of America Americans has been proved they never repeat mistakes. Good luck.....
Anna A.an hour
Joe Biden did not hang himself !
Darcy B.an hour
Probally be president within a year. Wonder how her hair smells?