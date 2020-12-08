back

The life of Kamala Harris

She's never been shy about stepping into the political arena — making history again and again throughout her career. Now, she could be the first Black woman vice president of the United States. This is the story of Kamala Harris.

08/12/2020 1:34 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 8:21

    The life of Kamala Harris

  2. 4:03

    Interview with a sex worker during a pandemic

  3. 0:55

    Trump VS Obama, the (virtual) debate on immigration

  4. 3:11

    #TBT: The first black female presidential candidate

  5. 3:12

    Donald Trump and Andrew Jackson: a bromance

  6. 3:59

    The Rise and Fall of the NRA

21 comments

  • Frederick G.
    35 minutes

    VOTE BLUE!!!!!

  • Alan L.
    35 minutes

    She is miles ahead of Pence.

  • Barry J.
    36 minutes

    It’s just a shame the Joe and her are the best the Democrats have to offer. Her family had slaves on their Jamaican plantation, but she wants to give reparations. Really

  • Aaron B.
    40 minutes

    Haha 2020 when you’re supposed to hire based on race and gender. Oh how times have changed.

  • Beth G.
    an hour

    "Blah, blah, blah"....

  • Hernán P.
    an hour

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/06/joe-biden-unlike-the-african-american-community-the-latino-community-is-an-incredibly-diverse-community-nabj/

  • Hernán P.
    an hour

    The woman who once proposed that in order for a policeman to shoot a criminal attacker had to call a judge to give him an order to shoot and only then could he fire his gun. With this duo China and Russia are going to finish off the United States if they win in November.🤣😂Vote for BIDEN and you will give carte blanche to anarchic communist... BIDEN with Alzheimers will be easy to manipulate..they and Sanders want that..😂https://www.mic.com/p/the-moments-from-joe-bidens-political-career-that-have-aged-the-worst-22914332?utm_campaign=mic&utm_content=1592826522&utm_medium=owned&utm_source=facebook

  • Chad B.
    an hour

    ACAB

  • Jose R.
    an hour

    Trump 2020

  • John C.
    an hour

    She's would also be the first Asian to hold that office too.

  • Valerie D.
    an hour

    What a crock of crap

  • Kevin S.
    an hour

    I wonder if Harris is gonna blow Joe!!!

  • Bonnie S.
    an hour

    So he could put his hands all over u.

  • June K.
    an hour

    Why was Priyanka chopra coming to my mind while watching this video...

  • Kimberly M.
    an hour

    🙌🏼

  • Ryan F.
    an hour

    Man she’s impressive, at this point I’m already forgetting the clown and moving on to better things for America and the world. 🎤 Oh happy day 🎶

  • Qusay I.
    an hour

    Let's nominate a black person until the protests end

  • Andrew O.
    an hour

    She ain't black

  • Jeremiah T.
    an hour

    Commence Russian trolls

  • Joe S.
    an hour

    not a bad idea; thinking what if joe go sleepy and she got high again, then what will happen to america

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.