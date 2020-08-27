back
The life of Kellyanne Conway
The first woman to run a winning presidential campaign in the U.S., and a champion of "alternative facts". This is the story of Kellyanne Conway.
08/27/2020 6:59 PM
35 comments
Patti B.2 hours
No wonder a spoiled brat brat!!!!
Séamus Ó.3 hours
Who cares her own daughter already said that she has destroyed her life , same way she and her shoe kissing Trumpers have ruined and ended many lives past 4 years. An old Irish tramp for sure.
Susan D.3 hours
Lock her up 💯🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Chuck W.19 hours
Shame. No credibility
Sharyn R.a day
She is more educated than the president.
Sandra M.a day
Who cares?
Rob B.2 days
Never forget the Bowling Greene Massacre 🙄🤣😂😂😅
James M.2 days
She is truly hard to look at. Looking like the mother of the 7 Dwarfs
Jean P.2 days
Just here to watch the triggered Trumpster meltdowns... 🍿
Phil M.3 days
Bye crypt keeper
Margaret D.3 days
Ick
Edward G.4 days
History and the world will remember her as a nazi...
Kathleen J.4 days
Sad legacy
Terry E.4 days
Amen
Dave C.4 days
She Goebbels Trump!
Stephen B.4 days
Goebbels would be proud
Dani S.5 days
This woman is garbage
Mira B.5 days
Lying opportunist!! She made fun of Trump until she took the job!
Michael K.5 days
You lie a lot 🤣
Lynda B.5 days
....and she gave up everything she worked so hard for when she started supporting a man she hates and sold her soul...