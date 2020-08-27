back

The life of Kellyanne Conway

The first woman to run a winning presidential campaign in the U.S., and a champion of "alternative facts". This is the story of Kellyanne Conway.

08/27/2020 6:59 PM

35 comments

  • Patti B.
    2 hours

    No wonder a spoiled brat brat!!!!

  • Séamus Ó.
    3 hours

    Who cares her own daughter already said that she has destroyed her life , same way she and her shoe kissing Trumpers have ruined and ended many lives past 4 years. An old Irish tramp for sure.

  • Susan D.
    3 hours

    Lock her up 💯🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  • Chuck W.
    19 hours

    Shame. No credibility

  • Sharyn R.
    a day

    She is more educated than the president.

  • Sandra M.
    a day

    Who cares?

  • Rob B.
    2 days

    Never forget the Bowling Greene Massacre 🙄🤣😂😂😅

  • James M.
    2 days

    She is truly hard to look at. Looking like the mother of the 7 Dwarfs

  • Jean P.
    2 days

    Just here to watch the triggered Trumpster meltdowns... 🍿

  • Phil M.
    3 days

    Bye crypt keeper

  • Margaret D.
    3 days

    Ick

  • Edward G.
    4 days

    History and the world will remember her as a nazi...

  • Kathleen J.
    4 days

    Sad legacy

  • Terry E.
    4 days

    Amen

  • Dave C.
    4 days

    She Goebbels Trump!

  • Stephen B.
    4 days

    Goebbels would be proud

  • Dani S.
    5 days

    This woman is garbage

  • Mira B.
    5 days

    Lying opportunist!! She made fun of Trump until she took the job!

  • Michael K.
    5 days

    You lie a lot 🤣

  • Lynda B.
    5 days

    ....and she gave up everything she worked so hard for when she started supporting a man she hates and sold her soul...

