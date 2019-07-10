The Life of Marianne Williamson

The Life of a Spiritual Guru Turned Presidential Nominee

She was born in Houston, Texas in 1952. Her father was an immigration lawyer. She studied theater and philosophy at Pomona College in California. At 21, she dropped out of college and moved to New York City to become a cabaret singer. After reading the 1976 self-help book “A Course in Miracles” she returned to Houston and opened up a coffeeshop, that was also a metaphysical bookstore.

At 31, she moved to Los Angeles and began regularly lecturing on spirituality and enlightenment. She amassed a huge following that included celebrities like Cher, Richard Gere, Kim Basinger, Michael Jackson, Bette Midler, and Oprah Winfrey. She’s written 12 books, including the New York Times bestseller “A Return to Love.” At 39, she officiated the wedding of actress Elizabeth Taylor and Larry Fortensky. She’s formed several charities and activist groups including the Peace Alliance, and shelters for people with HIV/AIDS. At 62, she ran for Congress in California’s 33rd district.

“There is a cancer that is eating our democracy. There’s an issue that is underlying all these other issues, and that is the issue of money in politics. The idea here is that just as individuals move through developmental stages, so do countries because all that a collective is a group of individuals. So, Mr. President, if you're listening, I want you to hear me please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out. So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you're doing. I'm going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field, and sir, love will win. It is time for us to rise up. It is time for us to rise up the way other generations have risen up. And it goes without saying, that’s why I’m running for president,” Marianne Williamson disowned the current administration.

She finished 4th but remained interested in applying spirituality to politics. At 66, she announced she’d be running in the 2020 presidential election. She's Marianne Williamson, author, lecturer, and activist and now, presidential candidate.

