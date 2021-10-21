back

The life of Meghan Markle

Her split from Britain's royal family sent shockwaves around the world. Since then, she's spoken up for mental health, women in the workforce, and most recently — paid leave for parents. This is the life of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

10/21/2021 8:03 PMupdated: 10/21/2021 8:05 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 8:29

    The life of Meghan Markle

  2. 9:02

    "I had to fight to humanize myself."

  3. 2:26

    Paris Hilton recalls abuse in youth care facilities

  4. 2:13

    Parkland Dad On a Mission to Destroy the Gun Lobby

  5. 2:33

    Colin Powell, remembered

  6. 5:30

    The story of Melissa Lucio, the woman on death row in Texas

6 comments

  • James J.
    13 minutes

    She was another spoiled rich kid. BRUT you need to stop spreading lies

  • Jane W.
    21 minutes

    I thought she left the UK so she wouldn't be in the limelight! What!!!!

  • Phoenix L.
    an hour

    Most people prefer to love pedophiles, they even have their favourite serial killer but hate Meghan. Give them hell meghan!

  • Karim K.
    an hour

    There are thousands of homeless whom deserve care instead of this woman

  • Brut
    an hour

    What Meghan Markle's letter to Congress said: https://www.npr.org/2021/10/21/1047994803/meghan-duchess-of-sussex-paid-family-leave-congress-letter-spending-bill

  • Brinda R.
    an hour

    What a queen. She’s an inspiration to women everywhere.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.