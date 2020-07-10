back

The life of Mike Pence

He's a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order. He's also Donald Trump's right-hand man, and next in line for the Oval Office... This is the story of Vice President Mike Pence.

10/07/2020 8:59 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 1:07

    Débat des colistiers : Kamala Harris a su rester ferme face à Mike Pence

  2. 4:41

    Qui sont les Proud Boys ?

  3. 4:16

    En Russie, un cimetière d'animaux marins

  4. 3:26

    Les Néo-Calédoniens disent non à l'indépendance

  5. 4:47

    3 moments qui ont changé la vie de Carla Bruni

  6. 5:36

    C'est quoi, les QAnon ?

64 comments

  • Ana E.
    2 hours

    Gooooo Trump!!!

  • Alberto C.
    3 hours

    .....just ask "Mother"....

  • Susan M.
    3 hours

    Ae tautoko that 🙁

  • Linda J.
    4 hours

    Christian? Thou shall not bare false witness.....lie after lie and with a straight face. Sad what the republican party has become

  • Jane G.
    5 hours

    If he’s a Christian, why does he lie so much?

  • Yolonda H.
    6 hours

    Don’t forget rude!

  • Andrea L.
    7 hours

    Joanne Marie Jorgensen is an American academic and libertarian political activist. Jorgensen is the Libertarian Party's nominee for president of the United States in the 2020 election. She was previously the party's nominee for vice president in the 1996 U.S. presidential election as the running mate of Harry Brown

  • Roberta S.
    7 hours

    "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities". Voltaire

  • Jean W.
    8 hours

    Simple mind.

  • Roman K.
    8 hours

    Couldn’t find much dirt on the guy other than him being a Christian lol. Seems like a stand up person for the most part. ( be tolerant of other people’s faith )

  • Richard J.
    9 hours

    And you guys think Democrats are innocent? Smh.

  • Tanya D.
    9 hours

    Biden is a PEDOPHILE!!!

  • Michelle W.
    9 hours

    I'm sorry to say they don't act like Christians 😔

  • Consuelo H.
    9 hours

    And a puppet and a liar

  • Pooran P.
    10 hours

    Lies

  • Tezza T.
    10 hours

    The republicans have sold their soul associating with Trump.

  • William P.
    10 hours

    He's A hole bigot

  • Alan S.
    10 hours

    A new Trump's democratic rules has come after the election, the integration and unity of the judicial system may make the Statue of Liberty more glorious again. it probably the best method to govern the country by overriding the justice and law despite some peoples may become the victims. This is also the patriotism of China communist party well applied in United State.

  • Angel T.
    11 hours

    Good Christians don't associate with an antichrist. Pence is just pseudo Christian.

  • Karsten L.
    11 hours

    ...and why He so Not Accept our Lord who has given the President the corvid pandemie5 to Tell hin " enough is enough*... the Leader of a country should Care for all people in a country and Not Just for a Part!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.