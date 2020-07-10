back
The life of Mike Pence
He's a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order. He's also Donald Trump's right-hand man, and next in line for the Oval Office... This is the story of Vice President Mike Pence.
10/07/2020 8:59 PM
Ana E.2 hours
Gooooo Trump!!!
Alberto C.3 hours
.....just ask "Mother"....
Susan M.3 hours
Ae tautoko that 🙁
Linda J.4 hours
Christian? Thou shall not bare false witness.....lie after lie and with a straight face. Sad what the republican party has become
Jane G.5 hours
If he’s a Christian, why does he lie so much?
Yolonda H.6 hours
Don’t forget rude!
Andrea L.7 hours
Joanne Marie Jorgensen is an American academic and libertarian political activist. Jorgensen is the Libertarian Party's nominee for president of the United States in the 2020 election. She was previously the party's nominee for vice president in the 1996 U.S. presidential election as the running mate of Harry Brown
Roberta S.7 hours
"Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities". Voltaire
Jean W.8 hours
Simple mind.
Roman K.8 hours
Couldn’t find much dirt on the guy other than him being a Christian lol. Seems like a stand up person for the most part. ( be tolerant of other people’s faith )
Richard J.9 hours
And you guys think Democrats are innocent? Smh.
Tanya D.9 hours
Biden is a PEDOPHILE!!!
Michelle W.9 hours
I'm sorry to say they don't act like Christians 😔
Consuelo H.9 hours
And a puppet and a liar
Pooran P.10 hours
Lies
Tezza T.10 hours
The republicans have sold their soul associating with Trump.
William P.10 hours
He's A hole bigot
Alan S.10 hours
A new Trump's democratic rules has come after the election, the integration and unity of the judicial system may make the Statue of Liberty more glorious again. it probably the best method to govern the country by overriding the justice and law despite some peoples may become the victims. This is also the patriotism of China communist party well applied in United State.
Angel T.11 hours
Good Christians don't associate with an antichrist. Pence is just pseudo Christian.
Karsten L.11 hours
...and why He so Not Accept our Lord who has given the President the corvid pandemie5 to Tell hin " enough is enough*... the Leader of a country should Care for all people in a country and Not Just for a Part!