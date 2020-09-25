back
The life of Mitt Romney
He's well-known for his political flip-flops and his thorny relationship with Donald Trump. He has said that he supports moving forward with the president's election year Supreme Court nomination. This is the story of Mitt Romney.
09/25/2020 12:28 PM
35 comments
Jane L.16 hours
Shut up
Monique B.a day
THE YESSSSS MAN !!!!!!! HE DON'T KNOW WHAT HE STANDS FOR !!!! #ULTIMATE !!!!!!
Frank H.2 days
Another entitled, inheriting, corrupt Republicans. Too many Republicans inheriting their parents positions, power in politics.
Frank M.2 days
Still lacks character....
Frank M.2 days
And yet, he enabled “the donald” hypocrite..supreme
Paul C.2 days
Hypocritical Scum ! Was he lying to the public THEN or NOW !! Low life POS !!
David M.2 days
What a hypocrite!
Carol M.2 days
What I hate most is someone who flip flops!
Mathieu D.3 days
the life of a typical leftist
Cerise O.3 days
He voted for impeachment. He believed Traitor Trump committed crimes worthy of impeachment. And yet he believes Traitor Trump should have the right to appoint a lifetime Supreme Court Justice. Dumbfounding!
Graciela D.3 days
Disgusting human being
Carlene G.3 days
How does Mitt sleep at nights? Which God does he pray to? Does he have any family values at all? Does he believe in EQUALITY and JUSTICE for all? Is there no DESCENCY in this man? Does he have a conscience? Does he believe in the existence of God? Just asking.
Zakaria M.4 days
He's mormon he will never be president of the United States of America
Arthur B.4 days
That Clown is Playing Both sides
James D.4 days
Trump and his Senators have no Brains.all talk out of butt holes.
Virgilio C.4 days
EVERTHING he said is undeniable 100% true and even on video. But, Republicans are so freaking stupid the blow him while he destroys America.
Bernd S.4 days
10 000 or max 12 000 ytd. Not more. If he really had done his job. Golfing was more important. Yote this worst clown out. November. He had his chance but failed. Like his own business
Lydia M.4 days
Flip flopper
Brianna H.4 days
If the republicans would have put him on the stage he most definitely would have gotten my vote, and I’m not even republican!
Elaine L.4 days
Post