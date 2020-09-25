back

The life of Mitt Romney

He's well-known for his political flip-flops and his thorny relationship with Donald Trump. He has said that he supports moving forward with the president's election year Supreme Court nomination. This is the story of Mitt Romney.

09/25/2020 12:28 PM

35 comments

  • Jane L.
    16 hours

    Shut up

  • Monique B.
    a day

    THE YESSSSS MAN !!!!!!! HE DON'T KNOW WHAT HE STANDS FOR !!!! #ULTIMATE !!!!!!

  • Frank H.
    2 days

    Another entitled, inheriting, corrupt Republicans. Too many Republicans inheriting their parents positions, power in politics.

  • Frank M.
    2 days

    Still lacks character....

  • Frank M.
    2 days

    And yet, he enabled “the donald” hypocrite..supreme

  • Paul C.
    2 days

    Hypocritical Scum ! Was he lying to the public THEN or NOW !! Low life POS !!

  • David M.
    2 days

    What a hypocrite!

  • Carol M.
    2 days

    What I hate most is someone who flip flops!

  • Mathieu D.
    3 days

    the life of a typical leftist

  • Cerise O.
    3 days

    He voted for impeachment. He believed Traitor Trump committed crimes worthy of impeachment. And yet he believes Traitor Trump should have the right to appoint a lifetime Supreme Court Justice. Dumbfounding!

  • Graciela D.
    3 days

    Disgusting human being

  • Carlene G.
    3 days

    How does Mitt sleep at nights? Which God does he pray to? Does he have any family values at all? Does he believe in EQUALITY and JUSTICE for all? Is there no DESCENCY in this man? Does he have a conscience? Does he believe in the existence of God? Just asking.

  • Zakaria M.
    4 days

    He's mormon he will never be president of the United States of America

  • Arthur B.
    4 days

    That Clown is Playing Both sides

  • James D.
    4 days

    Trump and his Senators have no Brains.all talk out of butt holes.

  • Virgilio C.
    4 days

    EVERTHING he said is undeniable 100% true and even on video. But, Republicans are so freaking stupid the blow him while he destroys America.

  • Bernd S.
    4 days

    10 000 or max 12 000 ytd. Not more. If he really had done his job. Golfing was more important. Yote this worst clown out. November. He had his chance but failed. Like his own business

  • Lydia M.
    4 days

    Flip flopper

  • Brianna H.
    4 days

    If the republicans would have put him on the stage he most definitely would have gotten my vote, and I’m not even republican!

  • Elaine L.
    4 days

    Post

