The Life of Pete Buttigieg

He was born in 1982, in South Bend, Indiana to two professors —His father was an immigrant from Malta. His father immigrated to this country because he knew it was the best place in the world to get an advanced education. He became an American citizen and met his mother, a young professor, who is the daughter of an Army colonel and a piano teacher. In 2000, at 18, he won the 1st prize for the JFK Profiles in Courage Essay Contest for a piece about Sen. Bernie Sanders. He soon met Caroline Kennedy.

At 23, he graduated from Harvard University and in 2007, received a master’s from Oxford University. At 27, he began to serve as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. In 2010, he ran for Indiana state treasurer. He was defeated by the incumbent GOP candidate. In 2011, at 28, he was elected mayor of South Bend —becoming the youngest mayor of a U.S. city with more than 100,000 residents.

“I get that I’m the young guy in the conversation, but I would say experience is what qualifies me to have a seat at this table. When I took office, we were being dismissed as a dying community. The important thing that I think people need to know about South Bend’s story is that we didn’t change our trajectory because I went around saying things like, “I alone can fix it.” Or, “We’re going to make our city great again.” At 32, he deployed to Afghanistan, taking time out from his first term as mayor.

In 2015, he came out as gay. “I hope it gets people thinking and I hope everybody realizes that the sun came up today, I’m the exact same person I was yesterday.” In 2017, he campaigned for the DNC chair. It was a chance for the DNC to show that it’s ready for a fresh start, that it’s ready for change. But he lost. At 36, in 2018, he married Chasten Glezman. The man that has taught the world how to pronounce his husband's last name. What’s the best way to pronounce his last name? — Buddha-judge, but around South Bend they just call him Mayor Pete. He has to be mindful of the historic nature of a potential candidacy, seeking to be the first-ever out nominee of a major party in American presidential politics.

In April 2019, he formally announced his 2020 presidential bid. I’m a proud son of South Bend, Indiana and I am running for president of the United States. He supports universal background checks reducing income inequality and universal healthcare. He wants to start with Medicare for all who want it by making some version of Medicare available on the exchanges for people to opt in to, as part of the pathway to Medicare for all.

On the day time television show The View, he expressed his willingness to reach out to all Americans. He is also surprised that he’s the only one who’s been on Fox News so far. Because there are so many viewers who may not hear what the party has to say at all, if it’s not going on those channels explaining what the members believe.

Pete ends with, “So, the next time a reporter asks me if America is ready for a gay president, I'm going to tell the truth. I'm giving the only answer that I can think of. It's honest and it's this - I trust my fellow Americans, but at the end of the day, there is exactly one way to find out for sure.”

Brut.