The life of Ron DeSantis
From battling it out in the Little League World Series to butting heads with President Joe Biden, this is the life of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
08/08/2021 4:59 PM
Mary W.5 hours
But, NOT DeSantis!!
Dawn S.6 hours
He talks against our federal government as if he isn't a part of government. He is a educated opportunist that is using trumps play book to climb levels. He knows the talking needs of the rebel the outlaw, he has his voting block. He manipulates and is profiting from the investments of his donors promoting the drugs instead of prevention. He uses immigration that is not even a minor threat to rile the ignorant. He attacks the Biden presidency for following through on getting us out of a 20 year war that we can't win. He is a con man using Florida and its rebels to further his career. He does not choose to push mask and vaccines because they work, he panders to the trump voting block. Not masking children in a pandemic is foolish. The medical community in every county pleads to mask the children. Desantis ignores them and panders to the uneducated. The voting block .
Robert R.8 hours
Follow history vaccines work. I don’t understand politicians they are just killing off their base
Herb C.a day
Gov. DeathSantis, Mr. Death Sentence, Gov. Trump-wannabe.
Krissy R.a day
Responsible for all covid deaths and the spread in Florida
Nelle F.3 days
Gross man....barf
David K.3 days
And this is the type of person Democrats hate!!
Connie K.3 days
He is a complete idiot and selfish jerk
Mayra F.3 days
This is were you failed "They are not entitled to the same constitutional rights as other American Citizens. " They are not US citizens, but they have humanitarian rights. You are responsible for the rise of Covid in our children. You are not setting guidelines for protection, but getting rid of the ones in place.
Kay E.4 days
DeathSantis
Doug P.4 days
Vote Crist 2022!!!
Frank C.4 days
While in Florida in a city near you. Procession held for FHP trooper who died from COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations in Florida continue to spike https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/08/15/procession-held-for-fhp-trooper-who-died-from-covid-19-as-cases-hospitalizations-in-florida-continue-to-spike/
Michelle P.4 days
Looser! Can't wait to VOTE HIM OUT!
Chuck H.4 days
Ooh you snowflakes, does his amazing accomplishments hurt your feelings???? .
Rick A.4 days
Governor DeathSantass
Mandy O.4 days
Rhonda Santos we love you you're the best governor of the state of Florida could ever have and I can't wait to see you as a president
Jayne H.4 days
Love Desantis and much of this is twisting the truth. So sick of this from the media.
Brad W.4 days
Your biography left out the part that he is a major POS A-hole that would see kids die before giving up his obsession with his own political power. Vote this garbage out!
Barbara B.4 days
Fabulous presentation! Thank you
David E.4 days
Stop, I can only love DeSantis so much!