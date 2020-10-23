back

The life of Rudy Giuliani

From "America's mayor" to Donald Trump's lawyer, this polarizing political figure is in hot water over a compromising scene in the "Borat" sequel. This is the story of Rudy Giuliani.

10/23/2020 7:18 PMupdated: 10/23/2020 7:21 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 7:05

    The life of Rudy Giuliani

  2. 1:22

    Highlights of the final presidential debate

  3. 1:53

    Biden vs. Trump on undocumented immigrants

  4. 3:35

    How to moderate the presidential debates, according to a debate coach

  5. 3:34

    Nigerian army shoots SARS protesters

  6. 1:55

    TBT: Rep. John Lewis on voter suppression

16 comments

  • Maria R.
    36 minutes

    Rudy Giuliani is a joke he has lost all credibility the minute he supported and defended Donald Trump‘s administration

  • Sello S.
    an hour

    I never believed that DR EROMOSE is a good spell caster until i had an encounter with him for helping me bring back Ex. I must confess that he is the best spell caster online u can contact him now directly on whatsapp via this number +2348106883921.if you need his help .Or via email [email protected]

  • Lana L.
    2 hours

    Considered becoming a priest ? Had Sex And found out Being a adulterers was more his style. Lying and Cheating and licking Trumps boots . GREAT LIFE!

  • Bob W.
    2 hours

    Lock him up,lock him up!!!

  • Joe F.
    2 hours

    Have y’all seen the video? Him and trump are a pair of old creepy geezers. 😂

  • Ferdie D.
    2 hours

    So we all know borat was a movie right? Its all staged people!!!

  • Chantilly L.
    3 hours

    I guess his heart got ugly with his face.

  • Quinones T.
    3 hours

    Rudy and trump gonna go jail together they gonna be mate for long time lol

  • Chantilly L.
    4 hours

    WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO HIM?

  • Sherrie L.
    4 hours

    Trump 2020

  • LA M.
    4 hours

    now he's just a bucket boy fetching trump water like an errand boy. probably next in line of trump gophers to get some time🙂

  • Elizabeth K.
    4 hours

    Literally got caught with his hand in the "cookie jar"

  • Fabio B.
    4 hours

    Bribing

  • Bradley E.
    5 hours

    POS

  • Margaret G.
    5 hours

    Sweating are we 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 what goes around comes around ...

  • Jim G.
    5 hours

    More fake news what about the child porn found on hunter Bidens Lap top

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.