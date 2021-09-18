back
The life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Fierce feminist, civil rights icon, and trailblazer for women's rights, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died one year ago on this day. This is the story of the Notorious RBG.
09/18/2021 12:58 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
Cheryl H.21 hours
If only she were still with us…..
Aboli A.2 days
Worthy❤
Soumya K.3 days
Truly a strong character through her believe and action 🙏
Hervé F.3 days
Strong, determined and inspiring woman 👏🏽 She is an example.
Leslie Brenda6 days
All thanks to Dr Zack Balo for helping me to cure my herpes. I will forever remain greatful to you Dr Zack Balo, email him via [email protected] Or call/text him on +17633086495 and you can also visit his website: http://drzackbalo.website2.me to get your herpes today.