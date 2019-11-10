The Life of Tulsi Gabbard
From American Samoa, to Hawaii, to Iraq, and then to Congress — could the White House be next for @TulsiGabbard? This is her life story.
Veteran, Congresswoman, Presidential candidate
Tulsi Gabbard was born on April 12, 1981 in American Samoa to parents of European and Samoan ancestry. Gabbard moved to Hawaii with her family when she was 2, and during years of homeschooling as a teenager, embraced the Hindu faith. In 2002, at the age of 21 she ran for the Hawaii House of Representatives and became the youngest legislator in state history — and the youngest woman ever elected — to a state legislature. Instead of running for a 2nd term, Gabbard volunteered for the Army National Guard and deployed to Iraq in 2004.
After completing a tour in 2005, she became the first woman ever to graduate from the Accelerated Officer Candidate School at the Alabama Military Academy as a distinguished honor graduate. After her 2008 tour in Kuwait, Gabbard returned to Hawaii then served on the Honolulu City Council for 1 year before being elected to the House of Representatives in 2012. In Congress, she has championed veteran’s rights, victims of sexual assault, environmental activism, ending U.S. military involvement overseas. However, she has also been accused of homophobia for her work in her father’s anti-gay rights organization in 1998. My views have changed significantly since then, and my record in Congress over the last 6 years reflects what is in my heart: A strong and ongoing commitment to fighting for LGBTQ+ rights,” said the U.S. Samoan Congresswoman.
She later apologized for this. In 2013, she was elected as vice chair for the Democratic National Committee — but stepped down in 2016 after accusing party leadership of favoritism for Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders. She later endorsed Sanders. In 2017, she was criticized after revealing she went on a “fact-finding” mission Where she met with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad — who has been accused of using chemical weapons his own citizens. She responded to the controversy on CNN. On February 2, 2019, she launched her 2020 presidential campaign.
Brut.
- 97.1k
- 728
- 307
289 comments
John P.11 hours
Too bad she isn't conservative, well we can hope..Churchill wised up
Anibal C.12 hours
Don't let a pretty face and a sweet voice fool you again. Wasn't Obama enough?
Jeff R.20 hours
Sorry but no
Robert M.21 hours
Now? is not the time for a Life Story of a Politician. Now is the time to talk about helping THE PEOPLE! Giving Clean Fresh Water to Michigan. Protecting Taxpayers Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Not Replacing, or adding Billionaires to OUR benefits. To end the GWB Bill that allows Billionaires to ship their Businesses & Profits overseas to avoid paying taxes. Not talking about a Campaign Scam to "Make Billionaires Pay their Fair Share In Taxes". Come On taxpayers!! We know the truth and what needs to be done. So why exactly are we buying into Politicians usual LIES? Instead of making them Face The Facts? (D) offer pretty much the exact same stale Ideologies the (R) GOP is trying to sell us. Where exactly do you read this? BE HONEST! *80% TAX to Capital Gains for Billionaires *80% TAX to Corporate Gains for Billionaires *80% TAX to Corporate Taxes for Billionaires *80% Wealth Tax for Billionaires *Remove GWB Bill allowing Tax Evasion for Billionaires *Ending the $117,000 CAP the Billionaires only have to pay for the 1st year, and to make them pay % wise like the very poor pays. *Making Billionaires pay back what they STOLE out of The Social Security Surplus *Repair Medicaid & Medicare to FULL COVERAGE programs *To Permanently End White Collar Crime Laws *To Reopen The IRS Investigation on Social Security (that Mitch McConnell shutdown himself) *To Make Supreme Court Judges Votes (to be done by Taxpayers, and reelections every 4 years) *To END Subsidy Cuts, Social Security Cuts, etc etc *To END US Treasury Responsibilities With Social Security (and to spread it out to 4-5 Banks in each state pending on population) *Fair Pay For Women *Bring Back Overtime Pay *To Reestablish Unemployment Benefits *To make The Minimum Wage $17 In Every State *HUGE TAXES On Billionaires *Eliminate Billionaires Having No Laws To Follow *Permanently End Executive Orders For Any President * Permanently End Pardons For Any President *Reduce Medicare & Medicaid Premiums by 60% *Investigation On Pharmaceuticals & Ins Co *Investigate BOTH Parties On Corruptions With Billionaires *Eliminate Every Bill Trump & GWB Made *Bigger Raises To Social Security (3.5% To 4.5%) *Medicaid Expansion (add helping more homeless people to have a place to live in of their own) *Clean Air Put Back Into This Country *Force Wall St & Pharmaceuticals To Pay Their Fair Share In Taxes *End Fossil Fuels *New Laws That Protect The Disabled & Elders From Ever Losing Or Getting Their Social Security Benefits Stripped From Them *Reducing Prices Of Low Income Housing, Not Increasing The Prices *Ending Taxes On Homes Owned By Middle Classes Or Poor *Ending High Prices In Gas, Food, Utilities, Etc *Hire Better Teachers For Our Children *Stricter & Tougher Laws On Our Law Enforcement *Investigations On Crooked Overpricing's From Hospitals, etc etc *More Brutal Actions Against Gang Violence *Investigation On NRA *NEW Gun Laws To Protect This Country From Attacks By Assault Weapons So much work to do, and Neither Party wants to make an effort to END what needs to be ended, and to protect those that need protection. Nor do they want to make The Changes that need to be changed. peace.
Joe M.a day
No
George W.a day
Well I have a question and that is what is the opinion of gabbard concerning these impeachment proceedings. The legitimacy of the allegations that had been brought forth in the Articles of impeachment. We have listened to jerrold Nadler claiming the evidence is uncontested. I don't know what they've been watching but I didn't see any evidence anywhere that was credible. What is the opinion of this candidate on not looking into what Joe Biden told the room full of people? It seems you're only guilty if you're not a Democrat. And I would like to know how this representative that is a potential presidential candidate would deal with the corruption that has been so publicly exposed by the person that was involved in it. There was no digging anything up Joe Biden stuck a big neon sign on it.
Tim C.a day
I am a life long Republican, my parents were Democrats. I made my choice for my reasons. Tulsi Gabbard is what my parents believed being a democrat was. I agree, but this party didn’t want a true patriot to lead there party. This party will fall off the Clift of socialism.
Mike H.a day
Yes a pretty face but them political views still ugly,
Louis C.a day
I don't know! Didn't Obama use the same story?. And look how the US turned out! Might be a nice lady but I am not buying it.
Robyn D.a day
She has five years to prepare
Tim B.a day
NO THANKS!
Tim L.a day
she is a Russian spy
David E.a day
She likes getting tubed !!!
Ricky P.a day
NO
Tim M.a day
to bad for some reason she chooses to be a Democrat
Roy G.2 days
Yes, she can work in the next Trump Administration and serve in a new position that will form a team to help Female Veterans get back into the workforce in this booming economy.
Roberto D.2 days
This idiot is a Russian SPY!
Ben M.2 days
No to another hindu muslim!
Brian D.2 days
My White House is "Off Limits" to all democrats even pretty ones!
Alan M.2 days
she a demoncrat...nuf said