back
The making and unmasking of the Golden State Killer
By day, he worked as a police officer. By night, he raped and murdered dozens across California. Here's how Joseph James DeAngelo was captured after more than four decades of eluding arrest.
07/06/2020 6:59 PM
55 comments
Thuto S.19 minutes
He is just going for a home based care clever man he knows he is alone
Cole B.22 minutes
this what we watched last nigh
Steven T.23 minutes
Does he still get a pension ?
Rosaria M.25 minutes
Too bad he was not identified much earlier. A horrendous monster!
Kaya L.25 minutes
ersin
Christine R.27 minutes
I saw a documentary on how evil and methodical he was. He raped women by themselves , then in a town Hall meeting a husband stood up and said" Let him come into my house when I'm there and rape my wife". Then he began breaking in homes where the husband and wife were sleeping , raped the wife and then killed the wife and husband. What a disgusting creep. Too bad he got the chance to live out his life in a nice house in a nice neighborhood after he ruined so many peoples lives.
Sloan J.29 minutes
omg what
Lalo R.31 minutes
I live in Visalia and when he was captured, it was a really big deal here in Visalia and Tulare County!
Erra K.34 minutes
I can’t believe how he continued living as normal😨 really scary to think about it 🤯
Meirav M.35 minutes
What a Monster
Adil K.38 minutes
He lived a life of 74 years and committed those heinous crimes. Now, even if he is sentenced to death, would that serve justice? If not, what would? And so I believe, there is Hell.
Nirjhor S.40 minutes
What a gruesome man!
Monjurul H.42 minutes
Hang his family members also 😡
JM B.43 minutes
DELTA AIDS STUPID AIRLINE DIAMOND KNOT OR FBI WHATS THE MOTORCYCLE NOISE SIGNAL FOR YOU SHOULD PAY MORE FOR YOUR STUPIDITY FEDS BAILEDOUT AIRLINE😈😈😈😈💰💰💰
Abraham E.an hour
He should get the death penalty. He's old and should get a firing squad for what he did to all the innocent victims.
Brahim A.an hour
I think he finally come clean for all what he did in the past !
Salman S.an hour
look up on the story. Intriguing
Rhonda P.an hour
Death penality in California again?
Jodi-Ann W.an hour
Why waited so long
Nasr A.an hour
Still alive and just making him more famous!! Few years in prison?