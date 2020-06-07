back

The making and unmasking of the Golden State Killer

By day, he worked as a police officer. By night, he raped and murdered dozens across California. Here's how Joseph James DeAngelo was captured after more than four decades of eluding arrest.

55 comments

  • Thuto S.
    19 minutes

    He is just going for a home based care clever man he knows he is alone

  • Cole B.
    22 minutes

    this what we watched last nigh

  • Steven T.
    23 minutes

    Does he still get a pension ?

  • Rosaria M.
    25 minutes

    Too bad he was not identified much earlier. A horrendous monster!

  • Kaya L.
    25 minutes

    ersin

  • Christine R.
    27 minutes

    I saw a documentary on how evil and methodical he was. He raped women by themselves , then in a town Hall meeting a husband stood up and said" Let him come into my house when I'm there and rape my wife". Then he began breaking in homes where the husband and wife were sleeping , raped the wife and then killed the wife and husband. What a disgusting creep. Too bad he got the chance to live out his life in a nice house in a nice neighborhood after he ruined so many peoples lives.

  • Sloan J.
    29 minutes

    omg what

  • Lalo R.
    31 minutes

    I live in Visalia and when he was captured, it was a really big deal here in Visalia and Tulare County!

  • Erra K.
    34 minutes

    I can’t believe how he continued living as normal😨 really scary to think about it 🤯

  • Meirav M.
    35 minutes

    What a Monster

  • Adil K.
    38 minutes

    He lived a life of 74 years and committed those heinous crimes. Now, even if he is sentenced to death, would that serve justice? If not, what would? And so I believe, there is Hell.

  • Nirjhor S.
    40 minutes

    What a gruesome man!

  • Monjurul H.
    42 minutes

    Hang his family members also 😡

  • JM B.
    43 minutes

  • Abraham E.
    an hour

    He should get the death penalty. He's old and should get a firing squad for what he did to all the innocent victims.

  • Brahim A.
    an hour

    I think he finally come clean for all what he did in the past !

  • Salman S.
    an hour

    look up on the story. Intriguing

  • Rhonda P.
    an hour

    Death penality in California again?

  • Jodi-Ann W.
    an hour

    Why waited so long

  • Nasr A.
    an hour

    Still alive and just making him more famous!! Few years in prison?