The Many Points of View of the G7 Meeting
One meeting, seven different points of view. These are the photos that each G7 country chose to illustrate the same gathering of world leaders.
The world’s most recognized leaders were in attendance
World leaders gathered in Biarritz, France for the G-7 Summit over to confront an array of global issues. The first two days of the summit were filled with a flurry of reports on leaders' progress in confronting international affairs. The three-day summit was expected to be tense as trade policy, nuclear tension, and environmental concerns dominated headlines in the days leading up to the series of meetings. Protesters, leaders' spouses, and a surprise arrival made headlines while key meetings continued into the week. That Sunday evening, the leaders gathered with their spouses and guests for a group photo.
To illustrate the G7 summit, the United Kingdom, cropped the picture of Boris Johnson. All the other leaders are outside the frame. While Donald Trump stares blankly with his arms folded. On the White House website, only Donald Trump’s face stands out. The other leaders’ faces are barely visible. In France, the Elysee website chose this photograph. Emmanuel Macron is at the center of the photo, listening, focused. On the Japanese side, Shinzō Abe is almost in motion, as if he was making Donald Trump lean back. In Germany, all eyes are on Angela Merkel. Emmanuel Macron is even slightly leaning towards her. In Italy, it’s Giuseppe Conte who’s speaking whereas all the other leaders have their heads down. Except Donald Trump, who is clearly visible but with eyes closed. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Is barely shown off.
The annual summit took place this year amid an escalating trade war between the US and China, Britain's planned exit from the European Union, and concern over fires that have devastated the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. The agenda included a roundtable meeting that was deemed a working session on the global economy, foreign policy, and security affairs.
Brut.
- 17.3k
- 138
- 24
18 comments
William F.08/31/2019 15:05
I mean each country should prioritize their presence on the summit. That's what the photographer is paid for, unless you want them to play Where's Waldo
James E.08/30/2019 12:52
Unless the focus is on him (Trump) he shows little or no acknowledgement of the other leaders. When will this country learn that we have a bully, narcissist of a president and it's only making our country TERRIBLE!!!!!!!
Animesh G.08/29/2019 03:28
German be like lets invade polland.. Rest of the world-can we do that!!!!! Trump - where is my goddam cheese burger..
Lobe M.08/28/2019 11:26
I see G8 not G7
Ella P.08/28/2019 06:49
This is expected..but interesting nevertheless
Tomek W.08/28/2019 00:23
Barely visible or heard - that's the way Trudeau should be....
Hawkara Q.08/28/2019 00:05
Brut is the best gossip buddy
Cindy M.08/28/2019 00:02
Well done Brut!
Krista J.08/27/2019 23:49
They are saying they HATE TRUMP! Trump will win 2020 and 2024 !!!
Susan P.08/27/2019 21:45
Trudeau "barely shown"? Looks pretty clear to me. Trying to squeeze him into some stereotype of the low-key Canadian, I suspect.
Nik L.08/27/2019 21:43
No doubt, Trudeau had the best kiss moment so he didn’t need more attention 😉
Azzouz E.08/27/2019 20:19
La preuve que la manipulation des images peuvent raconter ta version de l'histoire ...Mais où se trouve la vérité ?
Mel S.08/27/2019 20:13
Trump is an embrassment smh
Matthew N.08/27/2019 19:32
In still confused on what brut is trying to say.
Brut08/27/2019 19:15
7 world powers. 23 men. 1 woman. 🤔8
Brad J.08/27/2019 19:07
Surprised Turdo wasn't showing everyone his socks
Carol N.08/27/2019 19:04
Dumb jerk,probably didn't know what they were talking about,
James D.08/27/2019 19:01
Because America is the main power