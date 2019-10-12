The #MeToo Movement, 2 Years Later
Two years later, what has the #MeToo movement actually changed?
Giving women the voice they deserve
It’s been 2 years since #MeToo took off, shifting the conversation around sexual assault and harassment. In the U.S., more than 250 celebrities, CEOs, politicians have been accused of sexual misconduct according Temin & Co. Bill O’Reilly, Donald Trump, Matt Lauer, Al Franken, Louis CK, Mario Batali, and Les Moonves to name a few. Investigations from The New York Times and New Yorker into the alleged decades-long sexual misconduct of Harvey Weinstein unleashed a wave of stories, inspired by Tarana Burke’s Me Too movement, which she launched in 2006.
Although the current use of the phrase Me Too dates back to 2006, when it was first created by Tarana Burke as a means of connecting sexual abuse survivors, it didn’t become a viral movement until October 2017. Following a slew of assault allegations against famed producer Harvey Weinstein, hundreds of people began using the hashtag to reveal their own experiences with sexual misconduct in their respective industries. Eventually, the Me Too Movement became analyzed under a journalistic viewpoint, as writers and editors began to push the movement into larger news networks and labor sectors.
In November 2018, Cleveland, Ohio radio station WDOK Star 102 announced that it had removed the song Baby, It's Cold Outside from its playlist because listeners felt that the lyrics were inappropriate. The station's host commented that "in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place". The streaming service Spotify removed music by XXXTentacion and R. Kelly from Spotify-owned playlists after allegations of "hateful conduct", but later reversed course due to the fact that the allegations against the artists were unproven. Weinstein turned himself in to face rape charges — but he continues to deny the allegations. In the past 2 years the movement has gone global. Weinstein's trial is set for January 2020. While #MeToo has touched several industries, activists say it still has a long way to go.
MD A.10/30/2019 19:40
Hi
Peter C.10/29/2019 21:40
Justice Kavanah should not be in these photos.
Rich C.10/28/2019 19:27
Woo-hoo.
Maryellen A.10/26/2019 14:06
where are all the democrats who should be listed, cant tell me they all squeaky clean..bri
Jamie T.10/25/2019 13:35
And some of them “ladies” lied! A lot of them “ladies” did it for their careers!!!!! Yes some of them men did rape women and teenagers and they should pay for what they done! But some of them “me to ladies” want attention 🙄..... it’s sad for the real victims
Dennis C.10/24/2019 14:00
HHMM??? Why is Bill Clinton not on this. Oh that right he Democrat and Democrats don't count. Should have used a better hashtag besides the pound sign
William J.10/22/2019 20:10
IT SAD, BUT THE ONLY 1 N JAIL IS COSBY, Y IS THAT?
Paul Z.10/21/2019 21:47
Sexual temptation is very powerful. It takes Jesus Christ to break it's power over your life. Many have fallen
John B.10/21/2019 14:36
some of them ... wrongly
Brad H.10/19/2019 21:45
U accuse only ppl u dont like and bully them with no proof me to right not if your a Democrat u have a blind eye to them your unfaur and bias
Nata T.10/16/2019 04:38
Tarana went to ASU with us. I’m proud of her.
Nata T.10/16/2019 04:38
Joe E.10/15/2019 12:03
I still haven’t seen any ordinary person being accused! Only the rich and recognized people are being accused... it funny.
Angela B.10/15/2019 07:32
Why wait to tell your story years later!! I was in the 6th grade when something happened to me I didn't wait years later to tell I told the next day
Angela B.10/15/2019 07:29
Only Bill Cosby went to jail
Brut10/14/2019 13:52
When Shiori Ito accused a high-profile journalist of rape, she did what was considered unthinkable in Japan. Now she's bringing attention to the country’s weak laws against sexual violence.
Danny D.10/14/2019 13:03
Bill Cosby is the only one in jail, all the white men are home watching tv.
Michael P.10/14/2019 00:35
Didn't see Bill Clinton among the accused.
Urraca L.10/13/2019 16:42
Do we EVER hear the " me too " movement when it comes to Black people's causes ? Where are they when we are shot down in the streets ? They are nowhere to be found on our issues . But here we are supporting them . The same ole , same ole . Black Women , really ???????
Elyce S.10/13/2019 14:11
Why is Harvey Wienstein not in jail?