The Migrant Kitchen provides jobs for immigrants during the pandemic
This catering company provides jobs to immigrants who lost their livelihoods during the pandemic. Together they make thousands of meals a day for health care workers and people who are food insecure. This is the Migrant Kitchen.
04/12/2021 8:59 PM
- 5:01
