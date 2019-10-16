The Most Brutal 2020 Debate Showdowns
It's not always friendly — at times, the knives come out at the Democratic debates.
5 Nastiest Debate Moments (So Far)
Sen. Bernie Sanders vs. Vice President Joe Biden - Biden was railing against President Trump's foreign policy, particularly the trust he places in Russian President Vladimir Putin when, while he pointed toward Sanders as he said Putin's name. Sanders' shrewdness kicked in, as he joked that Biden was suggesting he was Putin, leading to a good chuckle from the audience while the two candidates hugged it out.
Sen. Kamala Harris vs. Vice President Joe Biden – Sen. Harris, a black former prosecutor, leapt into the crosstalk with a request to speak “on the issue of race.” She then trained her attention on Mr. Biden, and after making clear that she did not believe he was a racist, proceeded to sharply criticize him for having made “very hurtful” comments about having worked with two segregationist senators.
Rep. Beto O’Rourke vs Sen. Julián Castro - Castro took on O’Rourke, a fellow Texan, during the debate over the issue of decriminalizing border crossings. Castro has called for the repeal of Section 1325 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a part of federal law that criminalizes unlawful entry into the United States, while O’Rourke has previously said he did not think it should be repealed.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg vs Rep. Eric Swalwell - South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg gave Rep. Eric Swalwell a death stare after he called out his handling of the recent police shooting that left an African American man dead. Buttigieg was stating how he was taking responsibility for not getting to the point of full police accountability.
Julián Castro vs Vice President Joe Biden - Castro accused Biden of forgetting that he had said people would have to opt in to get Medicare-like insurance under his health care plan.
86 comments
Ryan A.10/19/2019 23:49
The DNC is a clown car filled with squeaky, red-nosed sycophants. These debates are creating an almost a sure-fire win for the incumbent.
Lewis H.10/19/2019 22:55
The race to runner up. Trump 2020💪
Charles M.10/19/2019 22:46
If the Democrats brought forth one normal candidate, they'd win in a landslide, but nope.
Lucas S.10/19/2019 21:58
Trump wins all their debates...thats all they talk about...means he is winning
Lucas S.10/19/2019 21:57
Clown show
Matthew D.10/19/2019 20:28
A Bunch of "don't Give A Damm Loosers"
Victor C.10/19/2019 19:03
Bernie 4 life lmao or at least a few years lmao
Austin L.10/19/2019 19:03
Hahaha what a joke
Joshua F.10/19/2019 17:39
Which means the ones that have a chance in winning the nomination are all nuts.. congrats democrats bravo 👏🏼
Maria G.10/19/2019 16:16
Todos juntos no forman un cuarto de persona con dignidad
Don P.10/19/2019 15:37
Wolves eating each other
Dean M.10/19/2019 15:17
Liawatha...neck sniffin' Joe ...Bolshevik Bernie...Booty Gig...what a cast what a cast😆
Manrique P.10/19/2019 15:00
Just one quick look at this "debate" and we can see clearly why Donald Trump will win again in 2020 😎✌️ Democrats have gone full insane and desperate, seriously.
Matthew P.10/19/2019 13:20
The fact you didn’t include the epic take down of the cop Kampala Harris and acted like some halfasssed attempt to share Joe Biden was a “knives out fight” is pathetic.
George R.10/19/2019 12:47
same ole bla bla bla
César D.10/19/2019 11:04
So Trump will win again i see. Jesucristo
Orlando N.10/19/2019 06:50
Trump 2020
Steve A.10/19/2019 06:06
They're all no good!
Rich F.10/19/2019 05:34
The clown show. You all just give it up no.one on that stage can beat my President Donald J Trump 🇺🇸
Steven D.10/19/2019 01:27
It’s a disaster a complete pandering show