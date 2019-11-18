The Movement to Abolish the “Tampon Tax”
Tampons and sanitary pads are still subjected to sales tax in 33 states — as if they’re a luxury item. 🤔Now, the movement to stop penalizing people with periods is on.
Luxury item or basic necessity?
Tampons and sanitary pads are still subjected to sales tax in 33 U.S. states. Meanwhile, things like hair loss treatment and gun club memberships are tax-exempt in some of the same states. Jennifer Weiss-Wolf wants to end the “tampon tax” in all states by April 15, 2020 — Tax Day. The movement to ban the “tampon tax” has gained momentum and was supported by Barack Obama in 2016. In November 2019, Ohio become the latest state to ban the “tampon tax.” It's another example of a “pink tax” — the higher prices women pay for gender-specific products like razors, dry cleaning or toys.
“For a family that has two or three daughters and is living either pay check to pay check or with public assistance, and it comes down to the decision of paying the rent or shelling out $15 or $20 dollars for tampons and pads for the females in the house, that is a problem. You couldn't walk down the street if you didn't have the proper protection you needed during those five days of the month. And therefore, we pay a lot for these products anyway, they are commercial products, and the state adding sales tax to them just creates a financial burden that seems unfair, discriminatory and is something that a lot of people now starting to rally around,” Jennifer Weiss-Wolf - Founder Period Equity tells Brut.
According to the Roosevelt Institute, Sanitary protections cost on average $4800 over a lifetime. Overall, people who menstruate spend around $150 million a year on sales tax alone for these items based on data from Period Equity. The tax on sanitary products was first banned in Kenya in 2004 and now in India, Canada, Malaysia, and Australia. One of the ways to end Menstrual discrimination and stigma surrounding periods.
Brut.
61 comments
Lon D.a day
So am I missing something don’t we get taxed for food?? I totally agree with the movement though ❤️
Crystal J.a day
If anyone is wondering she's referring to the pink tax Targeted at women
Eric D.5 days
So true Iam here for you all.
Derick R.5 days
Just buy a buttplug and you can use it as a duel purpose pacifier after you unplug your poopshoot
Natasha L.6 days
Myself personally would vote for period hygiene to be free to all woman and young lady's... Think about it... They should be in every restroom. Woman never know what time or day it will start... If you ask me!!! Its about sanitizing, being clean and protected... to your self and others... Its a battle to every woman... Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I have 2 teenage girls and if there in need of any pads, tampons, etc... Then they should have them.... School is hard enough for them... They shouldn't have to worry about this stuff too... Toilet set covers are free so is toilet paper in public restrooms so why can't woman hygiene... I'd say make them free not just tax free.... That's my vote...
Cherilyn S.6 days
We should all be free bleeders without deoderant, toilet paper, soap or razors. But bloody he'll if that wouldn't cause a baby boom😲
Isaiah S.12/11/2019 00:03
I pay taxes on deodorant, soap, shaving cream, and razors. All things needed for a man to function in civilized society. Sales tax is a part of life. Deal with it.
Max B.12/10/2019 17:13
Periods can last anywhere from 3 days to 2 weeks, and some are way heavier than others.
Aaron P.12/09/2019 19:19
Makes me glad I was born a guy xD
Jonathan W.12/09/2019 10:55
How about the sales tax just to eat food? Was it because of men just making the laws? Eating is a basic ￼need. We all have it it’s not just one gender that requires it. Tell me.. why do I with no public benefits have to pay the sales tax when purchasing food to keep me alive?
Shelly H.12/08/2019 23:27
Oh my God. That's ridiculous. Might as well ask them to give away tp for free cuz it's no ones fault they have to go to the bathroom either. Stop acting entitled and grow up. I'm so sick of all the complaining people do over things like this when more important problems exist. It's non food... There's a tax. Deal with it.
Clara M.12/08/2019 19:52
And There is another reason to use a menstrual cup 👆
William C.12/08/2019 18:42
Not a necessity at all honestly
Cindy R.12/08/2019 03:25
Five days a month???? Try 7-10 days maybe 5 once in a blue moon. Not just tampons...all female hygiene. Products should be. Also hSA covered too!!!!
Donna R.12/06/2019 12:00
Ladies, I am sorry but you can't holler women's rights and gender equality then turn around and ask for special treatment for tampons and pads. Men pay taxes on their shaving cream and razors as well. You want to save money, make your own and wash them.
Charley B.12/06/2019 11:19
Wtf is a diva cup? Sounds gross n wrong
Megan P.12/06/2019 00:58
I live in Alaska, things are expensive.
Kerri A.12/05/2019 04:53
Get a menstrual cup. I got mine online for $10 and they have worked amazing. I save so much money now and I've never had any problems with them.
Dezirea B.12/04/2019 22:11
I'm so glad my job has 30 despensers. Originally they were 25c. Now each are free! It has made a much better work environment for us all!
Christian F.12/04/2019 15:49
Y’all spend more on make up then y’all do on tampons honestly 🤔🤔