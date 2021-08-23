back
The murder of Yusuf Hawkins
32 years ago, a young Black man was killed by a white mob in Brooklyn. Here’s why the murder of Yusuf Hawkins continues to raise questions about racism and justice …
08/23/2021 3:58 PM
3 comments
Edgar T.a day
How come this is a tragedy but I hear crickets about black on black crime and black on white crime. If a white kills a black it’s a hate crime but when a black kills a white it’s societies fault.
Neal A.a day
Now it's about 10 to 1 the other way. Compare black on white crime today with white on black. Black people are even overrepresented in the commission of hate crimes per the DOJ.
John G.a day
Sinful, and so very tragic