The Mysterious Career of Hope Hicks

Meet Hope Hicks

Hope Hicks was born in Greenwich, Connecticut in 1988. Her father was a regional CEO for Ogilvy Public Relations one of the companies that inspired Mad Men. She was a teen model appearing in Greenwich magazine and a campaign for Ralph Lauren. She was co-captain of her high school lacrosse team and started a lacrosse club at Southern Methodist University where she majored in English. At 24, she began working with Ivanka Trump on the heiress' luxury fashion line. Soon she met real estate mogul Donald Trump.

According to the president Hope Hicks is a tremendously talented person. She started off with Trump’s team right from day one. She used to be in Trump’s real estate company. Trump said, what do you know about politics? She said, absolutely nothing. Trump said, “Congratulations, you're into the world of politics, right?”

At 26, she joined his longshot presidential campaign as his press secretary. She quickly became Trump's close advisor, handling nearly all his press requests and occasionally tweeting for him. One of her only media appearances was with Forbes as part of their 30 under 30 issue. After he won the presidency, she became the Trump White House's Director of Strategic Communications and later replaced Anthony Scaramucci as White House Communications Director.

At 30, she suddenly resigned from her White House post. She’s testified twice before Congress, and both times refused to answer any questions related to her White House tenure. In June 2019, President Trump invoked executive privilege to keep her providing any documents to Congress. Initially it was made clear to us that the White House had given Ms. Hicks the same instructions given to Steve Bannon and that is not to answer any questions pertaining to the transition or to her time in the administration.

While she was one of the president’s closest advisors, almost nothing is known about her time in the White House.

Brut.