The Mysterious Career of Hope Hicks
She went from a teen model to Donald Trump's press secretary by 26. But she remains one of the most mysterious figures to have worked in the White House. This is the story of Hope Hicks.
Meet Hope Hicks
Hope Hicks was born in Greenwich, Connecticut in 1988. Her father was a regional CEO for Ogilvy Public Relations one of the companies that inspired Mad Men. She was a teen model appearing in Greenwich magazine and a campaign for Ralph Lauren. She was co-captain of her high school lacrosse team and started a lacrosse club at Southern Methodist University where she majored in English. At 24, she began working with Ivanka Trump on the heiress' luxury fashion line. Soon she met real estate mogul Donald Trump.
According to the president Hope Hicks is a tremendously talented person. She started off with Trump’s team right from day one. She used to be in Trump’s real estate company. Trump said, what do you know about politics? She said, absolutely nothing. Trump said, “Congratulations, you're into the world of politics, right?”
At 26, she joined his longshot presidential campaign as his press secretary. She quickly became Trump's close advisor, handling nearly all his press requests and occasionally tweeting for him. One of her only media appearances was with Forbes as part of their 30 under 30 issue. After he won the presidency, she became the Trump White House's Director of Strategic Communications and later replaced Anthony Scaramucci as White House Communications Director.
At 30, she suddenly resigned from her White House post. She’s testified twice before Congress, and both times refused to answer any questions related to her White House tenure. In June 2019, President Trump invoked executive privilege to keep her providing any documents to Congress. Initially it was made clear to us that the White House had given Ms. Hicks the same instructions given to Steve Bannon and that is not to answer any questions pertaining to the transition or to her time in the administration.
While she was one of the president’s closest advisors, almost nothing is known about her time in the White House.
205 comments
Stephen P.07/01/2019 03:36
A lot of jealous petty little people in the comments lol SAD.
Kevin L.07/01/2019 03:13
Another piss ant site of Anti-Trump/American opinion. Hope Hope drives you all and NADS and SchifT for brains crazy. Crawl back under your rocks.
Pat B.07/01/2019 01:37
Can’t be to smart working for trump!
Teresa S.07/01/2019 01:19
Smart lady
Elaine C.06/30/2019 23:37
🤮
Jerry L.06/30/2019 23:23
And who fkn cares
Susan M.06/30/2019 21:27
Hope Hicks is a Traitor To This Country. The same as Trump And His Children.
Leonard R.06/30/2019 21:17
Sure there was a little hanky pinky.
Don W.06/30/2019 20:55
Eva Braun
Maria F.06/30/2019 18:14
did you know she was born in CT? English major to press secretary? Interesting.
Jeff K.06/30/2019 17:19
Now, she's a Nazi.
Sarah W.06/30/2019 17:15
DON'T CARE😁
Lisa M.06/30/2019 16:39
If she wasn't beautiful, she would have never been considered.
Marco M.06/30/2019 15:31
Most transparent president, huh?.
Michael A.06/30/2019 14:56
For sure!
Michael A.06/30/2019 14:56
Why is the truth such a hard question to answer, after working in Donald trump’s White House ???
Linda S.06/30/2019 14:16
Oh and it was her degree in english that made her qualified i guess that is the new spread your legs baby degree
Ralph G.06/30/2019 13:55
Diaper Don is like the kiss of death
Tuiasina L.06/30/2019 12:35
A lot of goodies and bullshits; why? It’s Self explanatory from the video.
Deborah F.06/30/2019 12:28
I really don’t care. Do you?