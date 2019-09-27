back

The Mysterious Kidnapping of Patty Hearst

On September 18, 1975, the FBI arrested Patty Hearst for a bank robbery. This is the story of how the heiress went from kidnapping victim to fugitive from the law. (via Brut UK)

09/18/2019 5:58 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 10:19 AM
  • 15.1k
  • 10

8 comments

  • Brett E.
    09/27/2019 16:00

    I’ve heard about this before, she was tortured and brainwashed. Scary stuff.

  • Jacob T.
    09/26/2019 13:18

    Leftist Idiots!

  • Garry B.
    09/24/2019 02:59

    They where no joke back then

  • Shawn R.
    09/23/2019 06:13

    White privilege maybe . If it were anyone else they would have spent the rest of their lives in prison.

  • RichaRð S.
    09/19/2019 17:08

    Best thing to do is praise criminals😂😂😂

  • Ryan M.
    09/18/2019 22:14

    Should make a good movie out of it

  • CK H.
    09/18/2019 20:35

  • Sandra T.
    09/18/2019 20:11

    Stockholm syndrome

