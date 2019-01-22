The Only Abortion Clinic in Mississippi

In deep red Mississippi, there's only one abortion clinic — 46 years after the Roe vs. Wade decision made it legal. We went inside.\n\nSpecial thanks to Pinkhouse Defenders.
48 comments
Erik M.02/03/2019 12:34
The things that show up on your feed and make you upset first thing in the morning..
Joshua D.02/01/2019 21:49
They are so aggressive! Look at how hard they are loving on them it's so aggressive and tough they cant take the smiles and truth
Thomas T.02/01/2019 01:48
The Nazis called the slicing of two twins in half a medical procedure as well. You twisting the head off of a baby isn't a medical procedure. It's an act of execution of the innocent. Endabortionnow.com
Chazz B.01/31/2019 15:04
Christians are the worst. Yall realize that christans are the most brainwashed, moronic ppl you will ever see. Sheep man all religion is, is a sheep herder
Maryanne C.01/28/2019 20:51
Government and religion end where our bodies begin.
Leah B.01/28/2019 15:56
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2046558338726719&id=100001177170381
Coleman B.01/28/2019 11:30
“It is a medical procedure”- false A woman has a medical procedure on her own body. This is a procedure to either poison or tear the baby (embryo or fetus- it is just a stage of life) limb from limb. There is no way to normalize murder in a moral society. If it is normalized, then we, as a society, have fallen. There will be no recovery!
Bryan P.01/28/2019 04:46
It is murder abolish now
Tony P.01/28/2019 04:35
And we won’t stop until there are zero clinics that murder pre-born babies in this country. Only animals with no soul act like this. This is a murderous act against a defenseless baby, the babies body, NOT the body of the murdererous mother: https://vimeo.com/104477983?ref=fb-share&1
Michael W.01/27/2019 20:49
What a wicked place. God bless those defending life at the gates of Hell
Josy G.01/25/2019 14:33
Y’all realize it’s MEN protesting about a choice on a WOMENS body???!!! That’s crazy
Sidney C.01/25/2019 05:39
Do many couples are wanting a baby but are unable to cause of a health problem or have a hard time getting pregnant. So many couples want a baby. If these women are in a predicament where they can’t take care of it give to someone who does
Sidney C.01/25/2019 05:35
You can prevent yourself from having s baby it’s called birth control. The baby doesn’t get to decide whether it lives or dies thanks to the mom abortion is MURDER
Kaleb M.01/24/2019 22:06
Murders, hope all of them burns in hell
Patty G.01/24/2019 05:38
Let's pass a Federal law and enforced by the state's, that if a male causes a pregnancy with an woman or a child without their consent, he will automatically sent to prison FOREVER, No parole! Now, that law sounds sensible to me!
Patrick L.01/24/2019 02:38
I would tell those fools that I will have the baby and as soon as it's born I will bring it to their doorstep.
Danarose M.01/23/2019 22:14
Honestly in my opinion abortion is murder. If you don't want kids how come you don't make sure that you use birth control. And also there are always the option of getting your baby to be adopted. There's so much couples who badly wants kids but can't have any that I'm sure they're willing to take your baby and raise him/her as their own kid
Vicki R.01/23/2019 22:06
Just stop F......
Mary D.01/23/2019 17:54
A woman's body. A woman's choice.
Alyssa R.01/23/2019 16:35
Notice how its mostly men standing outside 🤔🤔 but they dont give birth??