back
The Proud Boys leader who was an FBI informant
This Proud Boys leader was sentenced for burning a stolen Black Lives Matter flag. Once an FBI informant, here's how Enrique Tarrio came to be a leader of the far-right extremist group.
08/27/2021 8:53 PMupdated: 08/27/2021 8:54 PM
74 comments
Robin L.3 days
Why are putting his past on here for everyone to know. Why don't don't you mind your business
Loua A.3 days
Snitch
Neal A.4 days
The Proud Boys are against the people that caused the deaths of 24 during the GF riots, including an 8 year old girl, Secoria Turner
Cynthia S.4 days
I find it unbelievable that this guy can lead a group that terrorizes our country, plans attacks on state and national capitols, but only gets punished when he burns a piece of cloth.
Kristi T.4 days
Snitches don’t usually enjoy prison!
Bob C.4 days
The irony of a mulatto, FBI informer leading a racist group…
Ricardo V.4 days
He needs more tacos!
Waxman W.4 days
Fred Perry turning in his grave to see these american idiots wear his polo.
Johnny A.4 days
death to NZS .
Johnny A.4 days
white men
Gulshan C.4 days
barking like dogs on street made this world modern! lol
Gregory W.4 days
So he Latino leader of the white extremist?🤔
Dreadz S.4 days
I think he's color blind or something cause he could actually pass for being Black!! He looks more black than white to me
Deidre T.4 days
GOOD
Cristian C.4 days
Un patriota un idiota
Paul G.4 days
THANK YOU SIR. BLM Is a Terrorist group as bad as Isis
Patrick M.4 days
😂🤣😂🤣 Bunch of angry men with frail egos and a massive case of little 🍆 syndrome.
Hilary G.5 days
May they are rot in hell
Canishka D.5 days
The leader dude, looks like he is brown. black /asian/caucasian combo or mexican combo.Either way way is is combo.Just saying.
LA M.5 days
punk