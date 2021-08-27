back

The Proud Boys leader who was an FBI informant

This Proud Boys leader was sentenced for burning a stolen Black Lives Matter flag. Once an FBI informant, here's how Enrique Tarrio came to be a leader of the far-right extremist group.

08/27/2021 8:53 PMupdated: 08/27/2021 8:54 PM

74 comments

  • Robin L.
    3 days

    Why are putting his past on here for everyone to know. Why don't don't you mind your business

  • Loua A.
    3 days

    Snitch

  • Neal A.
    4 days

    The Proud Boys are against the people that caused the deaths of 24 during the GF riots, including an 8 year old girl, Secoria Turner

  • Cynthia S.
    4 days

    I find it unbelievable that this guy can lead a group that terrorizes our country, plans attacks on state and national capitols, but only gets punished when he burns a piece of cloth.

  • Kristi T.
    4 days

    Snitches don’t usually enjoy prison!

  • Bob C.
    4 days

    The irony of a mulatto, FBI informer leading a racist group…

  • Ricardo V.
    4 days

    He needs more tacos!

  • Waxman W.
    4 days

    Fred Perry turning in his grave to see these american idiots wear his polo.

  • Johnny A.
    4 days

    death to NZS .

  • Johnny A.
    4 days

    white men

  • Gulshan C.
    4 days

    barking like dogs on street made this world modern! lol

  • Gregory W.
    4 days

    So he Latino leader of the white extremist?🤔

  • Dreadz S.
    4 days

    I think he's color blind or something cause he could actually pass for being Black!! He looks more black than white to me

  • Deidre T.
    4 days

    GOOD

  • Cristian C.
    4 days

    Un patriota un idiota

  • Paul G.
    4 days

    THANK YOU SIR. BLM Is a Terrorist group as bad as Isis

  • Patrick M.
    4 days

    😂🤣😂🤣 Bunch of angry men with frail egos and a massive case of little 🍆 syndrome.

  • Hilary G.
    5 days

    May they are rot in hell

  • Canishka D.
    5 days

    The leader dude, looks like he is brown. black /asian/caucasian combo or mexican combo.Either way way is is combo.Just saying.

  • LA M.
    5 days

    punk