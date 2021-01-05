back

The raid that killed Osama bin Laden

10 years ago, the U.S. military killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda. Here's how this historic raid unfolded.

05/01/2021 12:58 PM
  • New

17 comments

  • Miguel A.
    17 minutes

    Whatever you could sell that story to the puppets first of all Pakistan granted you permission to go in thier country and you never show the dead body.

  • Shane C.
    30 minutes

    Obama is bin Laden.

  • Barinder P.
    31 minutes

    CIRCUS

  • Martin T.
    32 minutes

    About the only thing Obama did. The rest was just wank

  • Rajpoot R.
    42 minutes

    | pervez musharraf thug life compilation reaction https://fb.watch/5d5Iu_Di43/

  • M A.
    an hour

    America is my property

  • Fʌ Ʀ.
    an hour

    But But the U.S is the number one terrorist in the world.

  • James M.
    an hour

    That is a total lie

  • Fred Z.
    an hour

    Killing Bin Laden did not stop the terror. It just created more Bin Ladens. USA is the real threat of the world.

  • Kinsa K.
    an hour

    But the U.S is the number one terrorist in the world.

  • Shah A.
    an hour

    Scripted action for Obama election

  • M Z.
    an hour

    https://youtube.com/channel/UC_TR7E96sNFTh_EwQ9GyNYQ

  • M A.
    an hour

    The plan that planned their own 🤣

  • Mohammad S.
    an hour

    A total hoax.laden died from health issues many years back.u foolish liars did not show us his dead body.he was a cia agent.

  • Риза Е.
    an hour

    Убивайте , мне будет лучше и больше никаких слёз

  • Dylan W.
    an hour

    One big lie this man still lives free in Iran

  • Israel A.
    2 hours

    Tytans

