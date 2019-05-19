back
The realities of domestic violence
This woman's story of abuse at the hands of her partner is more common than you might think.
04/29/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 9:21 AM
11 comments
Teresa F.05/19/2019 11:57
😢
Taylor M.05/18/2019 00:56
While it would be nice if just leaving was enough. I had an old coworker who moved states from her abusive husband and he found them. Made him angrier.
Tracy T.05/10/2019 14:20
These poor women!!!
Alisha K.05/08/2019 01:41
. Thought of the work you do. Thought you might want to tag this to something you work with.
Elaine M.05/03/2019 21:16
First of all, don't be so darned desperate to be in a relationship that you would date a man like this. Second, you get out and stay out after the first sign of verbal or physical abuse. Third, don't give him warning, just get out. These dumb ninnies that keep going back for more are very hard to feel sympathy for.
Fred R.05/01/2019 12:21
Mr comment ?? 🤔
Natasha M.05/01/2019 01:20
this is future you if you don't gtfo
Judy M.04/30/2019 20:04
I think it would be best if you didn’t tell an abusive partner that you are leaving. JUST GO!
Theresa R.04/30/2019 18:53
Never tell an abuser you are leaving.try to plan it without his or her knowledge.
Amel d.04/29/2019 19:03
When it happens once, LEAVE. I know it’s hard but LEAVE. Your life is far too precious and valuable to the world. Do not believe that they are sorry. Do not believe that they won’t do it again. Grab what you can and leave even if it’s just your wallet. Just GET OUT
Gabriel G.04/29/2019 18:13
Remove the arms and legs of these men, with a rusty axe, keep him alive of course. Then, make a amputee suit that has pictures of what he did to his wife all over the suit. Sit his torso outside, and chain him to a post, put a sign on the post saying "do not help, or feed this creature, he is paying for his violence, you may incur violence upon him at your leisure"