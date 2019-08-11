The Rise of Right-Wing Extremism
"[Trump] is the symptom, not the cause of this." Brut spoke with one of the leading analysts of the American far-right about how the president opened Pandora's box — and it's fueling white nationalism.
Conspiracism is spreading through social media channels
The online forum 8chan was used to post manifestos in the El Paso shooter’s manifesto, he spoke of a “Hispanic invasion” of Texas. Racism and white nationalism were also behind the mosque killings in Christchurch, New Zealand and synagogue shooting in Poway, California. Journalist David Neiwert reported on the U.S. far right for decades.
“I think it's the single greatest challenge we have right now. I think in large part because we're in denial about it. Even if Donald Trump disappears tomorrow this problem's still gonna be around for a very long time because Trump is just sort of the leading edge. This is a challenge to democracy and it can only be defeated genuinely with democracy and and a lot of why they were able to get a tenuous grip on our political power in this country you had to do with the fact that not enough people actually went out to the polls to vote in 2016. But Donald Trump I think has awakened us all to the reality that now politics actually does affect our real lives it affects and infects it in ways that we can't always be prepared for. So, paying attention to politics involved and in the political process especially now is really vital because Democracy is at stake. It doesn't just reproduce itself year after year Sometimes it comes under attack. And this is one of those times,”
In 2017, he published Alt-America: The Rise of the Radical Right in the Age of Trump. Now, he says there is a lot more he would add in 2019. President Trump has run around 2,200 Facebook ads using “invasion” to describe immigration according to Media Matters. Neiwert argues the most important thing Americans can do is vote.
Brut.
365 comments
Joe S.09/01/2019 03:01
https://youtu.be/aCJrvSZHbBw
Harold C.09/01/2019 02:42
Journalist Neiwert has the appearance of profound wisdom, but he is shallow. Days after this Texas shooting, Dayton, OH, had a shooting done by a follower of B. Sanders and E. Warren. Since that didn't fit his metric, he left it out. To say that shootings in New Zealand is somehow the barometric pressure of American social issues . . . . is a "straw man" argument. This journalist stirs up hate.
Michael B.09/01/2019 01:04
These media yahoos from the left have said and will say anything to oust our president. They are a lying and hateful bunch .
Jason A.09/01/2019 00:06
Lol the never trumpers will never get it! There are millions of people that go to work pay there taxes and love trumps policies. People that are not racist that love there country that will never support liberal policies.
Nancy C.08/31/2019 23:12
You need to study history. The first settlement was not in Massachusetts it Was in Virginia and it was not a religious settlement.
Tony S.08/31/2019 22:23
Hispanic invasion of Texas ???.......... Texas was part of Mexico you stupid white supremacist a-holes.
Michael J.08/31/2019 22:00
This guy is one of the problems
Freddie B.08/31/2019 20:56
Wanted cnn needs a crooked journelis they can't get trump with the idiots they have
Bill N.08/31/2019 20:44
More like the other way around
Charles F.08/31/2019 20:06
White people...smmfh
John B.08/31/2019 17:27
Don't you guys make aftershave? I'm glad I use Old Spice.
Susan E.08/31/2019 13:29
Trumps disorder is called Narcissistic Personality Disorder. Trump is a danger to Americans and to the United States. Remember his speeches? “I AND I ALONE” We can no longer risk the safety of our country in the hands of this president
Harry P.08/31/2019 12:19
REGISTER & VOTE........
Dylan F.08/31/2019 11:48
Alright lefties... listen up for an education session. Donald trump is right. And you all are hypocrites. Ok... first, I agree that far right nationalists are a problem. They are racists that come from a time in our country that was not the best. However... what about far left groups such as antifa? They repeatedly hold “peaceful protests” where they block roads and attack trump supporters and bully anyone who doesn’t agree with them. Far leftists are just as much of a problem as far right activists. Many of the people behind some of the most recent mass shootings have been far left. For example, The woman that shot in the YouTube place in California was a peta member and a democrat. You claim that our far right is a major problem but turn a blind eye to your far left that is just as dangerous because you’ve been taught to believe that right=bad. Ok now let’s talk about trump being correct... he is. When he is using the word invasion to describe immigration... he isn’t talking about all immigration as a whole, he’s talking about illegal immigration, which could be considered an invasion. When you have illegal immigrants, I’m sure many of them are great people who just want a better life. But the fact of the matter is... you really don’t know who they are. Is he coming to have a better life or is he coming here to escape crimes he’s committed in South America? There’s no way to tell the good from the bad if you let them pour over the border undocumented. There are a smaller number of gang members, rapists, murderers, and even terrorists coming through every time they make it across the border. Letting everyone in is like letting random people come and go into your house at will. It’s not just people from south and Central America coming over either, there are a lot of people of all different races coming illegally, which is not ok no matter what race you are. Since there are potentially dangerous people coming across the border into your country, why wouldn’t it be called an invasion?
Paul M.08/31/2019 11:22
More left wing BS
Thom P.08/31/2019 10:37
What a lying piece of crap
Randy P.08/31/2019 07:41
Must watch the miniseries “The Family” a documentary about Jesus, our world leadership, and the first amendment on Netflix. Watch all 5
Martin M.08/31/2019 02:38
Have you noticed, PEOPLE are coming out of the woodwork against the people's PRESIDENT TRUMP. It's election time coming.
Mike M.08/30/2019 23:04
You are so stupid.
James R.08/30/2019 21:39
I never said he caused this. He was a part of this kind of belief for years along with his dad. It has been in the shadows for years. Then Trump got elected president and now it is all out in the open. It's been coming out slowly for years, it has now escalated.