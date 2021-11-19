back

The Rittenhouse verdict: How we got here

"Not guilty." Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted in the shooting of three men in Wisconsin in August 2020. Here's a timeline of how we got here ...

11/19/2021 7:16 PMupdated: 11/19/2021 7:18 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 7:34

    The Rittenhouse verdict: How we got here

  2. 3:24

    The life of Malcolm X

  3. 3:43

    Looking back at the Jonestown Massacre

  4. 3:44

    Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse

  5. 6:03

    Trade your guns for trumpets: a New Orleans musician's initiative

  6. 6:48

    Jackson Katz on men’s violence against women

11 comments

  • Waqas A.
    18 minutes

    To remove donald trump , how many got killed by US police ? Countless and now suddenly silence prevails across the stolen land

  • James J.
    27 minutes

    BRUT your liberals are freaking crying because they found him not guilty of all charges. You liberals think if it's OK to riot & loot and not protect yourself. But all these rioters needed to be put 6 feet under

  • Milind K.
    34 minutes

    The art of crying with no tears!

  • Chetan V.
    35 minutes

    It's irony when people and media call a white man a "BLM Protestor" when he clearly screamed out "I'm gonna kill you N****". Isn't that a trait of a white supremacist?

  • Chris S.
    37 minutes

    🤮 disgusting

  • Johnny K.
    42 minutes

    Well... no real suprise there....

  • Luis M.
    an hour

    REPORTING THE NEWS TO GOD; Once again white justice prevails for white privilege.

  • Karen T.
    an hour

    CRAZY people out in this World 🌎

  • Kei B.
    an hour

    Money rules .

  • Luis M.
    an hour

    Only in America will u get off for killing someone if u are white but wonder if he was black would he be found innocent don't think so

  • MoLamin C.
    an hour

    Privilege

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.