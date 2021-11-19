back
The Rittenhouse verdict: How we got here
"Not guilty." Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted in the shooting of three men in Wisconsin in August 2020. Here's a timeline of how we got here ...
11/19/2021 7:16 PMupdated: 11/19/2021 7:18 PM
11 comments
Waqas A.18 minutes
To remove donald trump , how many got killed by US police ? Countless and now suddenly silence prevails across the stolen land
James J.27 minutes
BRUT your liberals are freaking crying because they found him not guilty of all charges. You liberals think if it's OK to riot & loot and not protect yourself. But all these rioters needed to be put 6 feet under
Milind K.34 minutes
The art of crying with no tears!
Chetan V.35 minutes
It's irony when people and media call a white man a "BLM Protestor" when he clearly screamed out "I'm gonna kill you N****". Isn't that a trait of a white supremacist?
Chris S.37 minutes
🤮 disgusting
Johnny K.42 minutes
Well... no real suprise there....
Luis M.an hour
REPORTING THE NEWS TO GOD; Once again white justice prevails for white privilege.
Karen T.an hour
CRAZY people out in this World 🌎
Kei B.an hour
Money rules .
Luis M.an hour
Only in America will u get off for killing someone if u are white but wonder if he was black would he be found innocent don't think so
MoLamin C.an hour
Privilege