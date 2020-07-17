back

The secret history of the Confederate Flag

What we know as the Confederate flag was actually never a flag of the Confederacy. Here's the history of a symbol that many are fighting to ban across the nation.

07/17/2020 4:00 PM
9 comments

  • Kyle T.
    11 minutes

    Didn't they make that flag due to the fact both sides had similar flags? That's what I've read.

  • Diane R.
    23 minutes

    It represents HATE AND SUPPRESSION AND THE LACK OF RESPECT FOR THE BLACKS,WHO DID THE HARD WORK TO BUILD THIS BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY ..........

  • Joshua C.
    29 minutes

    The only ones keeping hatred and racism alive is you guy's and a large portion of the black community

  • Richard G.
    36 minutes

    antifa

  • Richard G.
    37 minutes

    flag of lost causes I don't see any southern groups coming to sort antics

  • Jerome P.
    38 minutes

  • Gurupandit R.
    44 minutes

  • Anirban C.
    an hour

    🤮💩💩💩💩🤮.

  • Thib T.
    an hour

    loser flag