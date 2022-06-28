The story of Ghislaine Maxwell
She was once a British socialite who was found guilty of grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking network. Ghislaine Maxwell has just been sentenced to 20 years in prison. This is her story.
What these justices said about Roe v. Wade at their the confirmation hearings
Brett Kavanaugh in 2018: "I understand the importance of the precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade." Kavanaugh in 2022: *set to overturn Roe v. Wade*
Documentary explores the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America
“They’ve been attracting pedophiles.” Filmmaker Irene Taylor investigated the downfall of the Boy Scouts of America ... #tribeca2022
How Juneteenth became a national holiday
“It may have marked the end of slavery, but it certainly wasn’t the start of freedom.” Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Here’s what it commemorates ...
How teachers across the U.S. prepare for a school shooting
Active shooter drills, bulletproof backpacks ... This is the disturbing reality for teachers across the country.
Inside the troubled teen industry
"When I was 16, I was kidnapped in the middle of the night ..." Their parents sent them to boarding schools and wilderness therapy camps to "fix" their attitudes. Years later, these survivors of the "troubled teen industry" are speaking up about what they went through …
The assault on the Capitol: A timeline
It happened one year ago ... Here’s how the January 6 assault on the Capitol unfolded.
The R. Kelly trial: a timeline
R. Kelly faces decades in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Here's a complete timeline of the sexual misconduct accusations he has faced over the past 30 years.
6 simple questions on BDSM
What's the difference between a top and a dom? What can BDSM teach us about consent? And what is a dungeon? 6 questions about BDSM answered.
The effect of the Depp-Heard verdict on abuse victims
"I think this is going to set back the MeToo movement quite a bit." After Johnny Depp won the defamation case against Amber Heard, victims of domestic violence are concerned about what this could mean for them. Here's why ...
A mother's fight for medical cannabis for her son
This mother fought to legalize medical cannabis in Mexico for her son, who lives with drug-resistant epilepsy. Brut spoke to her about her journey.