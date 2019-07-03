The Story of Julián Castro
His twin is a congressman, he was in President Obama's cabinet, and if elected, he'll be the first Latino president. This is Julián Castro's life.
Origin of 2020 Democratic Hopeful Julián Castro
He and his twin brother Joaquín were born on in 1974 in San Antonio, Texas. They are third-generation Mexican-American. His grandmother, Victoria Carlos, came to the U.S. in 1922, as a child. The twin brothers were raised by their grandmother and mother, Rosie Castro — a civil rights activist and longtime Chicana leader. The Castro brothers studied together all the way through Stanford University and Harvard Law School. At age 26, he was elected to the San Antonio City Council — the youngest city councilman in the city's history. He ran for mayor of San Antonio losing the first time in 2005, then winning in 2009. He served as mayor until 2014 and led a voter referendum to expand pre-kindergarten education.
In 2012, he was the first Latino to deliver the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention — earning him the nickname the “Latino Obama.” In 2014, President Barack Obama nominated him as Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. He became the youngest member of Obama’s cabinet. As HUD secretary, Castro put into practice the AFFH Rule to crack down on housing discrimination and vowed to curb veteran’s homelessness. In October 2015, he endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. He also was mentioned as a possible running mate for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Castro is married to Erica Lira Castro - an elementary school teacher, since 2007. The couple has two children. In 2018, he published his memoir: An Unlikely Journey: Waking Up from My American Dream. In January 2019, he officially announced his bid for the Democratic nomination for president. He promised to pursue “pre-K for the USA” and released proposals for overhauling both policing and immigration. If elected, Julián Castro would be the third youngest U.S. president.
Daniel S.08/31/2019 21:59
What a fake lol
Clemen A.08/31/2019 17:23
Con ese apellido Castro ya tiene la Florida perdida.... jajaja
Minelly R.08/31/2019 13:17
...
Frank S.08/31/2019 00:56
I think it would be great to have a Hispanic president after trump's second term but only if they are truly Republican! We dont need racism, city plantations, socialism, communism, and any liberal agenda!
Kelvin T.08/30/2019 23:19
your brother is very very crazy!
Tom S.08/30/2019 23:07
Just Another liberal moron
Daniel A.08/30/2019 17:53
TRUMP FOR PRISON 2020
Enrique V.08/29/2019 00:05
Tell us about the first Asian-American president, tho.
Jesse J.08/28/2019 03:39
Hell no,
Jonathan R.08/28/2019 01:47
Lmao another idiot that thinks he has a chance to be present delusional much ,god bless president Trump 2020 landslide win then in 2024 another Trump hell yea ...make liberals cry everyday
Jess R.08/28/2019 01:26
Theres no more integrity or honesty left in that white house. Bush ruined americas legacy obama had a mess to try and fix and trump made it worse again. Smh . I had a nightmare george washington spit a bullet and said this isn't what we intented or created and committed suicide ! . Yall will reap what y'all have done
Andrew L.08/27/2019 07:57
Pay the tax rate he's willing to pitch it'll probably start at 60000 like Bernie's did which was about 70 to 75% of your income learn about what they pitch
B M.08/27/2019 02:01
And now we shall hear the haters compare him to cuba's castro.
Tony J.08/26/2019 20:59
Just for the record you don't have my vote Trump 2020
Efraín H.08/26/2019 02:14
Lamento decirles que aunque sea lo maa que yo quiero. No va. Recuerden que en el pais, digo union que reclama democracia, solo gana el de $$$$$$.
Alicia O.08/21/2019 18:28
Yes I like him
Pénuwanqaw N.08/20/2019 21:52
We should let him be I think she will be better than Trump
Flor M.08/20/2019 11:42
me encanta su presentación.
John S.08/20/2019 10:02
He's going to be the first to drop out of the race.
Jose H.08/19/2019 23:00
Si un presidente latino queda sera el final para los latinos. Por que asi somos no queremos que otro latino este mejor que otro.