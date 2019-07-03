The Story of Julián Castro

Origin of 2020 Democratic Hopeful Julián Castro

He and his twin brother Joaquín were born on in 1974 in San Antonio, Texas. They are third-generation Mexican-American. His grandmother, Victoria Carlos, came to the U.S. in 1922, as a child. The twin brothers were raised by their grandmother and mother, Rosie Castro — a civil rights activist and longtime Chicana leader. The Castro brothers studied together all the way through Stanford University and Harvard Law School. At age 26, he was elected to the San Antonio City Council — the youngest city councilman in the city's history. He ran for mayor of San Antonio losing the first time in 2005, then winning in 2009. He served as mayor until 2014 and led a voter referendum to expand pre-kindergarten education.

In 2012, he was the first Latino to deliver the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention — earning him the nickname the “Latino Obama.” In 2014, President Barack Obama nominated him as Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. He became the youngest member of Obama’s cabinet. As HUD secretary, Castro put into practice the AFFH Rule to crack down on housing discrimination and vowed to curb veteran’s homelessness. In October 2015, he endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. He also was mentioned as a possible running mate for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Castro is married to Erica Lira Castro - an elementary school teacher, since 2007. The couple has two children. In 2018, he published his memoir: An Unlikely Journey: Waking Up from My American Dream. In January 2019, he officially announced his bid for the Democratic nomination for president. He promised to pursue “pre-K for the USA” and released proposals for overhauling both policing and immigration. If elected, Julián Castro would be the third youngest U.S. president.

