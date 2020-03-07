back

The story of Mount Rushmore

Its sculptor had ties to the Ku Klux Klan, and the land it was built on belonged to Native Americans. This is the controversial history of Mount Rushmore, where President Trump will attend 4th of July festivities.

07/03/2020 12:39 PM
181 comments

  • Benjamin B.
    an hour

    We gotta get rid of Mt. Rushmore!

  • Lorrie P.
    an hour

    Wall of demons is more like it....on stolen land....

  • John D.
    an hour

    Gotta feed the outrage machine.

  • Adam M.
    2 hours

    Egypt next. Lets go

  • John V.
    2 hours

    Whatever ... next ... just more shame rhetoric from the Left and biased hate narrative media (Brut).

  • Nathan A.
    2 hours

    And having kkk ties proves the Mt Rushmore monument is racist because...?

  • Justin P.
    2 hours

    Obama, Clinton, and Sanders all visited this place in awe. I didn’t see that mentioned in this video. It’s funny that anything trump likes gets canceled. Keep it up hypocrites and we’ll have nothing left.

  • Chris C.
    3 hours

    Trump will never be this big

  • Paul V.
    3 hours

    So the sculptor was a Democrat!

  • Rodolfo G.
    3 hours

    Aburren con el victimismo.

  • Terry F.
    3 hours

    What a bunch pigs

  • Brian C.
    3 hours

    Well we should all go back to where our ancestors came from, majority speaking and give the land that is US back to the Indians..

  • Brian E.
    3 hours

    Yes let’s look at history solely on the basis of race.

  • Fred S.
    3 hours

    Why Trump picked this site

  • Nysha L.
    4 hours

    Dosen't matter honestly none of the statue's monuments or mount Rushmore shuld be destroyed i mean it doesn't change anything at all not the past , presence or future

  • Dave B.
    4 hours

    So anyone who might have known a racist is cancelled too

  • Jonathan R.
    4 hours

    Brut is short for "Bruto." A Spanish word that means stupid. We all know why they chose that name now. Check out how Mount Rushmore was glorified by the same people that now are calling to blow it up when Obama was president. You have to be really "bruto" to follow this leftist page.

  • Nostalgia S.
    4 hours

    President Obama deserves his honor too

  • Matthew C.
    5 hours

    This is just a mindless, far left rant from a far left site. Pitiful.

  • Cris F.
    5 hours

    Yeah! I highly doubt that trump will ever be carved there!