The story of Mount Rushmore
Its sculptor had ties to the Ku Klux Klan, and the land it was built on belonged to Native Americans. This is the controversial history of Mount Rushmore, where President Trump will attend 4th of July festivities.
07/03/2020 12:39 PM
181 comments
Benjamin B.an hour
We gotta get rid of Mt. Rushmore!
Lorrie P.an hour
Wall of demons is more like it....on stolen land....
John D.an hour
Gotta feed the outrage machine.
Adam M.2 hours
Egypt next. Lets go
John V.2 hours
Whatever ... next ... just more shame rhetoric from the Left and biased hate narrative media (Brut).
Nathan A.2 hours
And having kkk ties proves the Mt Rushmore monument is racist because...?
Justin P.2 hours
Obama, Clinton, and Sanders all visited this place in awe. I didn’t see that mentioned in this video. It’s funny that anything trump likes gets canceled. Keep it up hypocrites and we’ll have nothing left.
Chris C.3 hours
Trump will never be this big
Paul V.3 hours
So the sculptor was a Democrat!
Rodolfo G.3 hours
Aburren con el victimismo.
Terry F.3 hours
What a bunch pigs
Brian C.3 hours
Well we should all go back to where our ancestors came from, majority speaking and give the land that is US back to the Indians..
Brian E.3 hours
Yes let’s look at history solely on the basis of race.
Fred S.3 hours
Why Trump picked this site
Nysha L.4 hours
Dosen't matter honestly none of the statue's monuments or mount Rushmore shuld be destroyed i mean it doesn't change anything at all not the past , presence or future
Dave B.4 hours
So anyone who might have known a racist is cancelled too
Jonathan R.4 hours
Brut is short for "Bruto." A Spanish word that means stupid. We all know why they chose that name now. Check out how Mount Rushmore was glorified by the same people that now are calling to blow it up when Obama was president. You have to be really "bruto" to follow this leftist page.
Nostalgia S.4 hours
President Obama deserves his honor too
Matthew C.5 hours
This is just a mindless, far left rant from a far left site. Pitiful.
Cris F.5 hours
Yeah! I highly doubt that trump will ever be carved there!