The story of Pussy Riot

“I really wish that we could get rid of him earlier, before he had started a war in Europe.” They’ve been protesting Putin for over a decade. Now they’re raising funds for Ukraine. This is the story of the feminist punk protest group Pussy Riot.

03/09/2022 1:57 PM
3 comments

  • John V.
    19 minutes

    Hope you don’t still live in Russia

  • Joe C.
    33 minutes

    Question no one has ever given me a convincing answer is why do US UK and NATO have so much interest in protecting Ukraine even when Ukraine is no NATO member and at the expense of us citizens.??

  • Joe C.
    34 minutes

    Since 2007 that Putin's been yelling on top of his voice about the west encroaching his borders and it all fell on deaf ears....now , that's 15 solid years of bottling up his frustrations..

