The story of Pussy Riot
“I really wish that we could get rid of him earlier, before he had started a war in Europe.” They’ve been protesting Putin for over a decade. Now they’re raising funds for Ukraine. This is the story of the feminist punk protest group Pussy Riot.
03/09/2022 1:57 PM
3 comments
John V.19 minutes
Hope you don’t still live in Russia
Joe C.33 minutes
Question no one has ever given me a convincing answer is why do US UK and NATO have so much interest in protecting Ukraine even when Ukraine is no NATO member and at the expense of us citizens.??
Joe C.34 minutes
Since 2007 that Putin's been yelling on top of his voice about the west encroaching his borders and it all fell on deaf ears....now , that's 15 solid years of bottling up his frustrations..