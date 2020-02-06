back
The story of Rodney King
Filmed by a bystander, the savage beating of Rodney King led to the 1992 L.A. riots. This is the story of the first "viral" video of police brutality against an African American man. ⚠️ Distressing images ⚠️
06/02/2020 12:41 PM
Na I.11 minutes
Nothing changed. If anything it's become worse. Now they tase at every opportunity, stop you for no reason. Kids, young adults, any age is fair game for them.
Lamkoutar A.14 minutes
approche générale de ce qui se passe actuellement. Un petit aperçu pour le contexte
Justin M.20 minutes
Government gives checks to the judges police prosecutor so how is Joe civilian the tax paying sheep going to expect a fair trial. That's why there is so many innocent people in jail
Al A.20 minutes
At a time we need to pull together. Scum bag media outlets like brut wants to egg it on by showing more division tactics like this what happened in the past was wrong but fueling it on at this time of crisis is what they are crap
Ozy M.21 minutes
Burn...burn....burn!!!🖕
Rajkumarp T.22 minutes
ऐसा भारत मे भी दलितो और आदिवासीयो के साथ होता आ रहा है जब ओ अन्याय के खिलाफ आवाज उठाते है तब उनको अर्बन नक्सल कहकर जेलो में दाला जाता है अमेरिकन व्हाइट और भारत के so called सवर्णो की सोच में कुछ भी फर्क नही है रोहित वेमुला को होस्टल से निकालने के लिए मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी 22 पत्र vc को लिखती है क्यों कि ओ समतावादी है सरकार की पालिसी का विरोध शांति से करता है दूसरी तरफ यही मंत्री नेशनल साइंस इंस्टीटूट ऑफ इंडिया के संशोधनवृत्ति चालू करने के लिए वहाँ के छात्र स्मृति को 10 बार पत्र लिखते है तब स्मृति कुछ भी एक्शन नही लेती है तब उनकी मति मारी जाती है यह जातीय विद्वेष हर जगह दलितो के साथ किया जाता है ये सौ प्रतिशत सच है दलित और आदिवासी भारत में हर जगह प्रताड़ित हो रहे है हजारो सालो से
Justin M.22 minutes
I remember this brutal beating and the police getting off on the charges. Watching the riots what has changed it's gotten worse the more video evidence u can prove nothing gets done but a paid vacation for cops coming out of tax payers pockets. The police just get more arrogant
Erum K.25 minutes
History is repeating itself
Joe C.29 minutes
Yep , if you're tired of hearing about Racism, imagine how tired some people are of experiencing it
Munazza B.30 minutes
Very painful 😪😪
Dương B.32 minutes
Something never changes
Joe C.32 minutes
Funny that Republicans who said they need guns to fight tyrannical government are quiet now