The story of Rodney King
Filmed by a bystander, it was the first “viral” video of police brutality against an African American man. This is the story of Rodney King.
09/21/2021 12:28 PM
9 comments
Halane A.4 days
Weak comment "can we get along"? With who? Ppl who see you as animals and always have done?
Marcos Q.7 days
https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rodney_King
Jeremy T.09/22/2021 06:02
And it was filmed the same night as terminator... This is truly going down in history
Doghmi L.09/21/2021 14:57
Horrible crime
Deborah P.09/21/2021 14:54
He was a monster.
Rigo G.09/21/2021 13:50
Should have sent the original judge to prison for dismissing the police
Martha G.09/21/2021 13:31
It’s so Unsettling and sad to see that a human being can treat another one with such violence is so unacceptable
Cairistiòna M.09/21/2021 13:00
Remembering George Holliday thank you
Brut09/21/2021 12:53
George Holliday, who filmed the savage beating of Rodney King, has died. http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/george-holliday-dead/2021/09/20/0a3ece3a-1a33-11ec-a99a-5fea2b2da34b_story.html