The story of Rodney King

Filmed by a bystander, it was the first “viral” video of police brutality against an African American man. This is the story of Rodney King.

09/21/2021 12:28 PM

9 comments

  • Halane A.
    4 days

    Weak comment "can we get along"? With who? Ppl who see you as animals and always have done?

  • Marcos Q.
    7 days

    https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rodney_King

  • Jeremy T.
    09/22/2021 06:02

    And it was filmed the same night as terminator... This is truly going down in history

  • Doghmi L.
    09/21/2021 14:57

    Horrible crime

  • Deborah P.
    09/21/2021 14:54

    He was a monster.

  • Rigo G.
    09/21/2021 13:50

    Should have sent the original judge to prison for dismissing the police

  • Martha G.
    09/21/2021 13:31

    It’s so Unsettling and sad to see that a human being can treat another one with such violence is so unacceptable

  • Cairistiòna M.
    09/21/2021 13:00

    Remembering George Holliday thank you

  • Brut
    09/21/2021 12:53

    George Holliday, who filmed the savage beating of Rodney King, has died. http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/george-holliday-dead/2021/09/20/0a3ece3a-1a33-11ec-a99a-5fea2b2da34b_story.html