The story of the Black Lives Matter movement

It started as a Facebook post and became a rallying cry against police brutality... This is the story of Black Lives Matter.

06/12/2020 1:17 PM
11 comments

  • Lucinda D.
    18 minutes

    Excellent!

  • Jun K.
    23 minutes

    in south africa its the opposite

  • Matthew C.
    25 minutes

    More black people died in 1 weekend in Chicago than police killed ALL YEAR of 2020 so far... so my question is, who is killing who unnecessarily?

  • Saileu Z.
    33 minutes

    All live matters We're in this together don't see yourself out of it

  • Rory M.
    35 minutes

    Meh

  • Tariq R.
    37 minutes

    corona lives matter

  • Uday P.
    38 minutes

    Well, it is sad to say that brut cannot look into the bigger picture why just talk about U.S . Technically all blacks if looked as a whole than the biggest portion of people who are getting oppressed are suffering this because of black people. Why don't you look at Africa as a whole continent, tell me if they are living peacefully but we all know the case that isn't so why are you just showing crimes against blacks by U.S government whereas there own people are their enemy and you must take that into account if you are really supporting black lives matter otherwise this video is just for gaining followers.

  • Saileu Z.
    41 minutes

    ❤❤❤

  • Janice S.
    43 minutes

    ALL LIVES MATTER!!!

  • Janice S.
    43 minutes

    Whose fault is that? What are you teaching your kids. If you teach them to disrespect everyone, they will get nowhere in life.

  • Derek S.
    an hour

    POLICE ARE PROTECTED FROM BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS BASED ON TWO LAWS; QUALIFIED IMMUNITY & LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS' BILL OF RIGHTS.