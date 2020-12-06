The story of the Black Lives Matter movement
"You are here profiting of our f*** pain."
Lucinda D.18 minutes
Excellent!
Jun K.23 minutes
in south africa its the opposite
Matthew C.25 minutes
More black people died in 1 weekend in Chicago than police killed ALL YEAR of 2020 so far... so my question is, who is killing who unnecessarily?
Saileu Z.33 minutes
All live matters We're in this together don't see yourself out of it
Rory M.35 minutes
Meh
Tariq R.37 minutes
corona lives matter
Uday P.38 minutes
Well, it is sad to say that brut cannot look into the bigger picture why just talk about U.S . Technically all blacks if looked as a whole than the biggest portion of people who are getting oppressed are suffering this because of black people. Why don't you look at Africa as a whole continent, tell me if they are living peacefully but we all know the case that isn't so why are you just showing crimes against blacks by U.S government whereas there own people are their enemy and you must take that into account if you are really supporting black lives matter otherwise this video is just for gaining followers.
Saileu Z.41 minutes
❤❤❤
Janice S.43 minutes
ALL LIVES MATTER!!!
Janice S.43 minutes
Whose fault is that? What are you teaching your kids. If you teach them to disrespect everyone, they will get nowhere in life.
Derek S.an hour
POLICE ARE PROTECTED FROM BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS BASED ON TWO LAWS; QUALIFIED IMMUNITY & LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS' BILL OF RIGHTS.